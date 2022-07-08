 Ray J Gets Tattoo of His Sister Brandy On his Leg, Twitter Reacts



Ray J and Brandy (Image: Twitter)

Ray J, master of reality TV, has once again found a way to stay on the minds of people who browse the internet.

After an on-stage fiasco at a recent Verzuz, he began trending on social media after posting a video of him getting a tattoo.

As the video plays and he gives props to the tattoo artist, he reveals that he is getting a tattoo of his sister, R&B singer Brandy, on his leg while her song, Best Friend, plays in the background.

“NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_ – IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — “THE HOLY LEG! “- GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! – FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!! ❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

As the post made the rounds, many took to social media to comment on the latest antics of Brandy’s little brother.

