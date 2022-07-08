Ray J Gets Tattoo of His Sister Brandy On his Leg, Twitter Reacts

Ray J, master of reality TV, has once again found a way to stay on the minds of people who browse the internet.

After an on-stage fiasco at a recent Verzuz, he began trending on social media after posting a video of him getting a tattoo.

As the video plays and he gives props to the tattoo artist, he reveals that he is getting a tattoo of his sister, R&B singer Brandy, on his leg while her song, Best Friend, plays in the background.

“NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_ – IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — “THE HOLY LEG! “- GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! – FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!! ❤️”

As the post made the rounds, many took to social media to comment on the latest antics of Brandy’s little brother.

Brandy: there’s no way my brother can embarrass me further Ray J: pic.twitter.com/I24V07lPlO — Til My Baby’s Born (@MuvaMuZe) July 6, 2022

Ray J got his sister Brandy’s face tattooed on his leg. pic.twitter.com/XZT3WjDDqK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2022

Ray J got Brandy looking like one of The Walking Dead zombies with that tattoo — JT (@JTriplett0825) July 5, 2022

I know brandy seen ray j tattoo pic.twitter.com/a20mNPZLDG — low body ‍ (@atm_babyy) July 6, 2022

Ray J this tattoo is actually worse than Jack Harlow not knowing who Brandy was https://t.co/oYurchYlLZ — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) July 7, 2022

Why did Ray J get that tattoo of Brandy on his leg?! — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) July 5, 2022

Brandy: We gon go to this Verzuz and you’re just gonna drink tea and stay in one place til it’s time to do your thing, ok? Ray J: pic.twitter.com/KydSOGEDrU — Feelmonger (@SmilesAvenue) July 5, 2022

There is no reason for Ray J to have a tattoo of his sister Brandy on his leg. Her eyes look red af too. He’s sick. — . (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 6, 2022

Why wouldn’t Ray J get this jawn approved by (his very much alive sister) Brandy 1st? I know damn well she ain’t sign off on this thang.. pic.twitter.com/IfjrrRD0WB — thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) July 6, 2022

Why did Ray J do this to Brandy face as a tattoo idea? pic.twitter.com/6Dc7NGpve9 — Creme (@MizzCreme) July 5, 2022

ray j went & got that ugly ass tattoo of brandy — lily allure (@lilyalluree) July 5, 2022

Ray J tattoo is wild. I wish I could have seen Brandy face when she seen it — Josephine Budden (@Cinnamenstix) July 6, 2022

Brandy need to slap Ray J for that tattoo lol — OK… Alright… That’s fine. (@KTNUPE2) July 6, 2022