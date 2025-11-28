Entertainment by Keka Araújo Ray J Arrested On Criminal Threat Charge After Alleged Gun Incident Caught On Live Video Thanksgiving got a little wild with Ray j...







Rapper and television personality Ray J (born William Ray Norwood Jr.) was arrested early Thanksgiving morning on a charge of making a criminal threat, with bail set at $50,000, following a volatile domestic incident reportedly captured live on social media video.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that the entertainer is currently in custody at a Los Angeles-area jail. The arrest followed a distress call placed to authorities around 4:00 a.m. local time regarding a possible domestic violence incident involving threats at a residence in Porter Ranch.

Livestream Captures Alleged Threats

The chaos erupted when Ray J went live on a social media platform from inside his home, immediately launching into a rant about having the “worst Thanksgiving” and claiming threats were being made against him and attempts were being made to take his children.

The situation escalated dramatically when Ray J allegedly pulled a handgun off a table, loaded it, and threatened violence against anyone approaching his door.

The confrontation intensified when his estranged wife, Princess Love, entered the frame, stating she was taking their children. Princess Love, appearing to hold their daughter Melody, repeatedly accused Ray J of pointing the weapon at them. She then confronted him, labeling him a “woman abuser.”

Explicit Threats and Child Distress

A man and another woman subsequently entered the home, leading to an explosion of confrontation. The man challenged Ray J, who allegedly snapped, “I’ll shoot the f*** out of you.”

The video then shifted, leaving only audio rolling, during which Ray J was reportedly heard shouting explicit death threats: “I’ll kill you,” followed by, “Get out of my house before I shoot you right now. I got a gun on me.”

A child’s crying punctuated the escalating audio. As police sirens approached in the background, the audio indicated officers were arriving and securing the scene.

Princess Love was reportedly heard speaking to an officer, attempting to explain the sequence of events, including the comment: “My son told me there was a gun on the table.”

Officers arrived, cleared the residence, and took the suspect into custody.

