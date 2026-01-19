Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Ray J Grows Up After Turbulent Year, Promises Major Personal Shift The singer described 2025 as a “crash out campaign,” thanked his family and fans for support, and stated that a new chapter is beginning.







Ray J is signaling a turning point after a year marked by controversy, health scares, and public scrutiny, saying he is entering a new phase of his life with a renewed sense of accountability and gratitude. In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 18 — one day after celebrating his 45th birthday — the R&B singer addressed fans directly, reflecting on what he described as an especially difficult period.

“Thank y’all for the love today, man. God is good. Something’s new, something’s gonna change this year,” Ray J said in the nearly two-minute clip. He went on to thank supporters for both encouragement and criticism, adding, “Last year was a crazy year, it was a ‘crash out campaign.’ It was intense, but God made it through and put us in the right position.”

Ray J emphasized that he is committed to moving differently in the future. “I promise y’all, this is gonna be a really, really different wave that we on now,” he said. “All jokes aside, I love y’all, and I appreciate y’all, thank you.”

The singer also credited his family for standing by him during what he called a critical time. “Thank you to my family too — my mom, my dad, my sister — for having my back,” he said. “My sister came through for me, man, I needed her.”

In the video’s caption, Ray J expanded on the struggles he said defined the past year. “I walked through a season meant to break me,” he wrote. “Jail, sickness, silence, and loss all at once. I take full accountability for my mistakes. God still spared my life when I didn’t deserve it. That alone humbles me.” He added, “My family covered me. Your prayers carried me.”

Ray J also referenced health challenges that forced personal reflection. “My health forced me to put the bottle down and face myself,” he wrote, thanking both supporters and critics. He concluded the post with a message about his children: “I love you — ON GOD — I miss my kids so much. I will be with you soon.”

His sister, Grammy-winning singer Brandy, publicly responded in the comments, offering encouragement. “I love you so much, bro, and I’m here for you until the end — and after that,” she wrote, adding, “God Bless you and your journey. We will get through everything together! #sis.”

While Ray J did not outline specific incidents in the video, his comments come after a year filled with headlines. In 2025, he faced legal issues stemming from a domestic dispute with his estranged wife, Princess Love, made inflammatory claims about fellow artists, and drew criticism for erratic behavior during livestreams. He also made controversial public statements about his personal life and interactions with other celebrities.

More recently, Ray J was hospitalized in Las Vegas after experiencing pneumonia and heart-related symptoms. TMZ reported that doctors performed X-rays and an echocardiogram.

Now, Ray J says he is focused on healing and change, suggesting that the year ahead will look very different from the one behind him.

