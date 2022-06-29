Nobody Asked For This: After Verzuz Debacle, Ray J, Sammie, Pleasure P & Bobby V Plan to Form New R&B Group

In case you missed it, the Verzuz battle featuring Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Omarion, and Mario was quite a sight, with many viewers complaining that some artists needed a hot toddy to calm their vocal cords.

We’re talking to you, Ray J.

But apparently, the event wasn’t all off-key. Singers Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P are talking about becoming a group after they all performed over the weekend at the Verzuz battle, according to iHeart.

During their Instagram Live, the four singers said they would name the group RSVP, a clever way of incorporating their names into one. Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P.

The four future group members took to Instagram to discuss this new union and what took place at this past weekend’s event.

There was a moment when Ray J was singing one of his songs, and it became a group effort. While performing the song, One Wish, it quickly became a viral moment when the other performers on stage joined him unexpectedly, and by the look on Ray J’s face, uninvited.

Earlier this week, all four R&B singers discussed each person’s roles in the group. Sammie, seemingly the group’s spokesperson, stated, “I think the first order of business is the music. We can’t be a group if we have bad music and none of us creates bad music.”

But, before any music is recorded and the vocals laid out in the studio, Sammie explained to Ray J about the moment most people were talking about when they unknowingly created the group right on the spot during the battle.

“I didn’t try to steal your moment,” Sammie said. “I was really just trying to like sing with you and then when I realized maybe you had too many Casamigos shots, we were trying to help. If there’s any consolation, the group part — that’s your teammate part.”