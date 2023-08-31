Exonerated Five’s Raymond Santana Credits Divorce From Deelishis To Her Cheating And Calling The Cops On Him

The Exonerated Five’s Raymond Santana is recounting the demise of his marriage to Deelishis and crediting his split from the reality star to her alleged cheating and shady antics.

Santana opened up in an Instagram Live session with Eric Whitehead of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” Fans of the show are watching the messy end to Whitehead’s marriage to Sierra Gates where he seemingly tried to win her back before she blindsided him with divorce papers.

Now as fans get a chance to watch the breakup unfold, Whitehead is seeking counsel from Santana who dealt with his own heartbreak with a reality star. The two divorcees spoke candidly during a Live session captured by Its Onsite, where Santana recalled the moment he saw a “shift” in his marriage to the “Flavor of Love” star.

Noting how Deelishis’s behavior allegedly started to “change,” Santana says he knew his wife “was no longer with me.”

“I confronted my partner, I confronted her several times,” he shared. “And I said ‘look I see it, you’re not here no more. You just have to be real with yourself'”

Whitehead nodded his head in agreement as Santana went on to reveal “the conversation” he had with Deelishis where he claims to have had knowledge about her alleged cheating.

“I knew already that I was being cheated on,” he said. “I already knew there was infidelity in the marriage.”

Santana also doubled down on rumors that he cheated, saying “No matter what they said about me, I never cheated.” He shared the understanding he had for Deelishis having both come from the struggle and having to “fight” for survival.

But he shared how he wanted his then-wife to just own up and admit that she wanted out of their marriage. Santana claims to have had “no bad blood” when he and Deelishis decided to part ways. The turmoil allegedly came when Deelishis “started calling the police on me,” he said.

“When you try to call the police on me. When you take me to court because now you think that you’re entitled to some of my money,” Santana claimed.

Noting how all of his claims are “documented,” Santana says his allegations are supported by court dates where a judge allegedly told Deelishis she had no right to the Exonerated Five members money or cars since he had them before they started dating.

He then claims after Deelishis was denied his money, that’s when she allegedly started to accuse him of cheating and being a narcissist. Whitehead nodded in agreement with Santana’s messy divorce saying “It takes one to know one” for those who call an ex a narcissist.

Santana and Deelishis were married for two years after meeting on Instagram in 2019. Santana filed for divorce in November 2021 saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

