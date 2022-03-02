Central Park Five's Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from 'Flavor of Love 2' Winner Deelishis -- and It's Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019.

The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”



Although they will no longer be a couple, and it seems like it could be messy, they recently filed an arrangement with the court to settle most of the legal issues between the two of them. Both have agreed that neither party would pay the other alimony for starters, the outlet reports.

Santana was a victim of the justice system when he and his four friends were wrongfully accused of raping a white woman in Central Park in 1989.

The five young teenagers were arrested on Apr. 19, 1989, for a brutal attack on Central Park jogger Trish Meili. They were convicted and served various prison terms until a confession by a convicted rapist and murderer Matias Reyes, who admitted that he violently attacked Meili in the park that night. The five men were eventually released and later pursued a civil lawsuit against the City of New York and were awarded a $41 million settlement back in 2014. They have since been rebranded as “The Exonerated Five.”

Director Ava DuVernay spearheaded an award-winning movie, When They See Us , about their lives.

Deelishis was a featured contestant in the reality TV series Flavor of Love 2, winning the competition to be in a relationship with hip-hop artist Flavor Flav.