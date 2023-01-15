R&B ‘King’ Jacquees Opens New Spot, ‘The Wine and Tapas Bar’ in Georgia

After going viral for sparking countless debates about referring to himself as the modern “King of R&B,” controversial singer/songwriter Jacquees is building a business portfolio that keeps him close to his family and his home base.

The entertainer born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax hosted the grand opening and ribbon cutting for his new spot, The Wine and Tapas Bar, in Lithonia, Georgia on January 4.

Located in walking distance from Stonecrest Mall, guests can chill on plush black and green furniture to enjoy hookah as well as small plates. The lounge’s 160-square-foot interior seats around 100 patrons and is completely decorated with ivy-like greenery and grapevines, gold walls, black roofing and marble floors.

The Wine and Tapas Bar is currently open from Wednesday to Sunday.

The 28-year-old artist-turned-entrepreneur was originally introduced to his business partner, Voneka Marks, through his mother, Rosie Broadnax. The vocalist and Marks officially went into business together beginning last October.

“We just took it from there,” Jacquees said, sipping some red wine.

“I got into the business with Voneka, upgraded the spot a little, and did some little things to it. I wanted to keep it grown and sexy while bringing a good time to the Eastside.”

Jacquees, who was born and raised nearby in Decatur, Georgia, wanted to open a hideaway that was close to the shopping mall where he spent the majority of his own money as a youth.

Venturing into opening The Wine and Tapas Bar is the performer’s way of bringing a Black-owned business into the area that could create more jobs for local Black and brown people. The Wine and Tapas Bar’s first executive chef is one of the “You” and “B.E.D.” vocalist’s childhood friends.

“It feels good,” Jacquees said. “I always was a young boy dreaming, and I’m still dreaming. I used to shop over here, and I still do, but I used to really go hard over here.”

The new establishment came in the wake of Jacquees releasing his third studio album, “Sincerely for You,” last December under Cash Money Records and Republic Records. Executive produced by Grammy-winning chart-topper Future, the album features appearances from Summer Walker, 21 Savage, 6lack and John P. Kee.

The “Wait For U” artist came on board for Jacquees’ project after joining the singer to collaborate on music last summer. Future convinced Cash Money Records co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams to let him assist with picking records and getting the album ready for release.

“I’ve known Future for awhile, but it started in the studio last summer when he told ‘Stunna’ that he could executive produce my album,” Jacquees said. “That’s basically how it happened.”

Jacquees also found time to form his own record label, FYB Records, which released its debut compilation project, “Hood Relatives,” last April. The stylish entertainer teamed with apparel company Frozen Roses Collection to unveil a capsule collection with hoodies, t-shirts and hats that feature the flower and elephants.

Teaming with The Frozen Roses Collection gave Jacquees the chance to think outside of the box on how to pay homage to his mother and share parts of who he is with his fans and massive social following. “I’ve been tuned in to what Frozen Roses has been doing for awhile, but they chose me to be the first they wanted to roll out with,” Jacquees said.

“I’m a mama’s boy, so I want my mama here forever. I just figured out what I could do creatively with what the brand already had going. I did little things that signified my mother and me, so I just ran with that.”

Opening The Wine and Tapas Bar is something that Jacquees is extremely proud of. The new business gives him a chance to bring in his peer group to interact and socialize with an older crowd.

Priding himself on sharing an extensive R&B playlist with his customers, Jacquees hopes the new spot will be both a safe space and a great alternative to experience a chilled atmosphere and a good time.

“I got a lot of stuff going on, but right now it’s about the Wine and Tapas Bar,” Jacquees said.

“This ain’t no problem place. You can be young, come in here, be safe, have a good time and eat good, but you gotta have that sauce because you’re gonna get the vibe you’re looking for.”