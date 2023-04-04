R&B Singer Kem Opens Up About Past Life Struggles In New Memoir

R&B singer Kem is always music to our ears.

The Detroit native is gearing up to release his new album “Anniversary—The Live Album” this week but is also giving us an inside look at the ups and downs of his personal journey. “Share My Life,” a new memoir from the singer, chronicles his battle with addiction, painful family history as well as experience with homelessness.

In an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Kem detailed why he felt it was finally time to delve into his life story. “Great healing and transformation have taken place in my life because people have shared their stories with me. My hope is that I can do the same for someone else.” His hit single “Love Calls” was released 20 years ago by Motown Records and since then his silky vocals have been a mainstay on the R&B scene. Kem credits his decision to seek help by way of Alcoholics Anonymous in the early 90s for his ability to use music as his outlet.

“I came to a place where I quit trying to convince myself that I could solve my problem on my own, and I surrendered,” he said. “I’m very grateful that I’ve had the experiences that I’ve had. Because I believe when we share our stories, we can make an impact on the world.” His impact has been more than felt as he’s racked up three Grammy nominations, multiple Billboard Award nominations as well as two certified gold albums and one platinum offering. He wants his story of triumph to be an example for those in the midst of their own storms. “Don’t quit before the miracle happens,” he told Roberts. “Pain is mandatory, but suffering is optional.”

“Share My Life” is available wherever books are sold today!