‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Juan Dixon Fired as Coppin State Head Coach After Cheating and Lawsuit Scandals

Robyn Dixon might be spending more quality time with her husband Juan Dixon after he was fired from his head coaching position at Coppin State University due to the scandals he has been tied to.

On Wednesday, Coppin State Athletic director Derek Carter announced that Juan had been relieved of his head coach role after six seasons leading the team, WBAL-TV reported.

“After fully evaluating the men’s basketball program and performance, we feel a change of leadership is necessary moving forward,” Carter said.

“We wish Juan and his family the best for the future. We thank him for his time at Coppin.”

Juan led the team to a 51-131 mark during his tenure, as well as a MEAC regular season title in 2021, CBS Sports reported. However, his activities off the court were ultimately what led to his removal.

Juan had his tenure scarred by a lawsuit filed by Ibn Williams, a former student player who accused Juan’s assistant coach, Lucian Brownlee, of sexually assaulting and blackmailing him by tricking him into sending nude photos of himself, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Williams’ lawsuit listed Juan, after the former Coppin State basketball player claimed to have informed the head coach about the alleged assault only to be ignored. Elsewhere, RHOP season 7 ended with a bombshell revelation about Juan’s alleged cheating on Robyn.

The pair closed the season by getting married for a second time after a decade-long divorce due to Juan’s previous cheating. But their wedding was tarnished after Robyn admitted to Juan getting caught communicating with another woman in 2020.

Robyn was asked about Juan’s involvement in the Coppin State lawsuit during the RHOP season 7 reunion, but she defended her husband, claiming his name was only included for “clickbait.”

Now, since word got out on Juan’s termination, fans of the show are blasting the couple across social media.

“Click bait yet fired… well this did not even marinate for long enough to not age well… welp!” one fan quipped.

Click bait yet fired… well this did not even marinate for long enough to not age well… welp! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/OYcki3qdG6 — Mama Dot (PARODY!) (@Fedupmomz) March 15, 2023

“Her comment towards the situation is probably what led them to just let him go,” added someone else.

“Saying they are using him as clickbait isn’t a good look for the school. Now he at home blaming Robyn for getting him fired.”

The Black Twitter debate continues!