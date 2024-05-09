One More Year: Real ID License Deadline Set To May 2025 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is giving U.S. travelers until May 2025 to get the new Real ID license if they plan on traveling.

The Real ID mandate is due in part to a larger act passed by Congress in 2005 to set “minimum security standards” regarding the distribution of identification materials–including driver’s licenses. That means that federal agencies like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) or DHS will no longer be able to accept state-issued IDs without the Real ID seal.

The only difference between the state-issued forms of ID and the new Real ID is a unique stamp in the right-hand corner. The mark stamped depends on the state.

Initially, the compliance was scheduled to occur in 2020, but the department pushed it back due to a transaction backlog“ at motor vehicle departments across the country.

While most U.S. citizens may think the new regulation is solely for boarding flights, using the new card can help secure access to nuclear power plants or other facilities. Real IDs cannot be used to travel internationally, including bordering countries like Canada and Mexico. Officials say travelers don’t necessarily have to get one if TSA accepts other forms of ID. But a new ID is required if another form isn’t available and there are travel plans in the near future.

TSA will still accept state-issued Enhanced Driver’s Licenses, U.S. passports or passport cards, DHS trusted traveler cards, U.S. Department of Defense IDs, permanent resident cards, border crossing cards, and acceptable photo IDs issued by a federally recognized tribal nation or Indian tribe.

According to DHS, enhanced driver’s licenses—only found in Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont—will be considered notable alternatives to the new cards.

To secure a Real ID, travelers must visit a local Department of Motor Vehicles. Each state has different regulations, so the documents needed to verify a person’s identity may vary. DHS says that, at minimum, those interested in securing a Real ID will be asked to give their full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, two proofs of address, and lawful status.

Travelers who don’t have a REAL ID will still be able to fly, but according to The Hill, once the May 7, 2025, deadline arrives, persons 18 years old and older will be required to have one to come through U.S. airports.