News by Kandiss Edwards CLOCK IT! You Can Still Get Flown Out Without A Real ID Real ID requirements are in effect for air transportation. However, travelers may still be able to clear TSA security checkpoints without it.







Real ID requirements are in effect for air transportation. However, if travelers are not up to date, they may still be able to clear TSA security checkpoints.

Travelers who arrive at the airport will be subject to enhanced security screenings to board, according to the official website. TSA agents may ask passengers to provide additional personal details, such as their full name, current address, and other verifying information. The traveler may also fill out Form 415, known as the Certification of Identity, which triggers the TSA’s identity verification process. Once public databases confirm the passenger’s identity, they will be allowed to proceed.

Other acceptable alternatives to a Real ID include valid U.S. passports, passport cards, military IDs, permanent resident cards, and federally recognized tribal IDs. Much like the enhanced verification protocol, tribal identification will be manually verified by looking through federal databases

Statistics indicate that 81 % of passengers currently present acceptable ID, but 17 states lag in Real ID compliance, meaning many could experience delays this summer.

The TSA stated that arriving early will allow travelers without ID the necessary time to complete the verification process. The organization advises arriving at least three hours before departure.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, confirms, “If [IDs] are not compliant, they may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step, but people will be allowed to fly.”

Easy travel may be a concern for many. However, many international travelers are opting out. In June 2025, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) projected the U.S. would lose $12.5 billion in travel revenue. The decline is attributed to the aggressive immigration and travel policies implemented by the Trump administration. The administration has enacted a new $250 VISA integrity fee for international travelers.

The VISA integrity fee will be applied in addition to all current fees. Erik Hansen, senior vice president of the U.S. Travel Association, said the cost of implementation is a barrier to travel and economic gain.

“Raising fees on lawful international visitors amounts to a self-imposed tariff on one of our nation’s largest exports: international travel spending. These fees are not reinvested in improving the travel experience and do nothing but discourage visitation,” Hansen said.

