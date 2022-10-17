RECAP: Bold, Black, and So Many Brothas — What You Missed at the Black Men Xcel Summit

Black men of all calibers united to support one another at the groundbreaking Black Men Xcel Summit last week. You had to be there!

Sponsored by FedEx, the summit returned for its annual in-person, three-day conference at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland on October 12-14.

From NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, to “Black America’s attorney general” Ben Crump, to receiving words of wisdom from the first Black billionaire Robert L. Johnson, BLACK ENTERPRISE was not only proud to honor these men, but more than glad to galvanize Black men as a resource for corporate America.

Workshops and fireside chats featured authors, DEI leaders, media experts, and more to celebrate and refine Black men with tools to advance their professional development at every leadership level, from entry-level management to C-suite executive.

If you missed out on this game-changing experience, BLACK ENTERPRISE has got you covered with invigorating stories and unforgettable moments. Take look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

Day 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

Day 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

Day 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

This is not an exhaustive list and there was much more to see and do! Hope to see you next year!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)