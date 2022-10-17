 RECAP: Bold, Black and So Many Brothas -- What You Missed at the Black Men Xcel Summit

Black Men Xcel

RECAP: Bold, Black, and So Many Brothas — What You Missed at the Black Men Xcel Summit

28
(Image: Black Enterprise)

Black men of all calibers united to support one another at the groundbreaking Black Men Xcel Summit last week. You had to be there!

Sponsored by FedEx, the summit returned for its annual in-person, three-day conference at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland on October 12-14.

(Image Black Enterprise)

From NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, to “Black America’s attorney general” Ben Crump, to receiving words of wisdom from the first Black billionaire Robert L. Johnson, BLACK ENTERPRISE was not only proud to honor these men, but more than glad to galvanize Black men as a resource for corporate America.

Workshops and fireside chats featured authors, DEI leaders, media experts, and more to celebrate and refine Black men with tools to advance their professional development at every leadership level, from entry-level management to C-suite executive.

If you missed out on this game-changing experience, BLACK ENTERPRISE has got you covered with invigorating stories and unforgettable moments. Take look!

(Image Black Enterprise)
Crump
LEFT to RIGHT: Black Enterprise CEO Earl “Butch” Graves, civil rights activist and lawyer Benjamin Crump and media personality Ed Gordon
Ben Crump (Image: Black Enterprise)
Kirk McDonald, CEO
GroupM North America (NA) (Image: Black Enterprise)
Xcel Awards
Arnold Donald receives his Black Men Xcel Award
Grant Hill (Image: Black Enterprise)
Ray M. Robinson, Chairman, Citizens Bancshares Corporation (Image: Black Enterprise)

Arnold W. Donald, former President and CEO of Carnival Corp (Image: Black Enterprise)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

Day 1

‘Vulnerability Is Our Power’ Black Authors Talk Turning Trauma Into Pain At Black Men Xcel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

Black Men Rewarded: Ben Crump, Grant Hill & More Honored At Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

Day 2

Atty. Ben Crump Is Fired Up About Black Farmers, Speaks At Black Men Xcel About Launching A Lawsuit Against Biden Administration Close To Midterms 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

‘I Find Places To Recharge’: CEO Kirk McDonald Talks Early Career Perseverance And Imposter Syndrome At Black Men Xcel

GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald joined Executive Vice President/Chief Content Officer Derek Dingle at BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Black Men Xcel Summit (Image: Black Enterprise)

 

Grant Hill Spins Tale About How Earl “Butch” Graves Inspired His Shot At Basketball At Black Men Xcel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

A Seat At The Table: Black Executives Discuss Landing On Corporate Boards At Black Men Xcel Summit

The chat featured Citizens Bancshares Corporation Chairman Ray Robinson, (second from left) FedEx Senior Vice President Shannon Brown (third) and Thompson Hospitality Corporation Chairman Warren M. Thompson (last). The session was moderated by Black Enterprise Editor-in-Chief Derek Dingle (pictured first, far left)

Moving The Needle: CEOs Discuss Black Men Raising The Bar, Pushing Forward At Black Men Xcel Summit

Left to right: BLACK ENTERPRISE Senior Vice President Alfred Edmond Jr., Prudential Financial Planner Delvyn Joyce, Values Partnerships Managing Director Nicholas Wiggins, and Marcus Graham Project Lincoln Stephens

 

Day 3

Money, Power, Partnerships: BET Founder Bob Johnson Rallies For Blacks to Build, Preserve, And Pass Down Wealth

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

Black DEI Executives Discuss How To Excel As a Leader Of Diverse Teams At Black Men Xcel Summit 

DEI
The Black Men Xcel Summit concluded Friday with a chat on how to excel as a leader of diverse teams, hosted by Ally Financial (Image: Black Enterprise)

38-Year-Old Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Talks Leading His City and Being a Voice for the Forgotten

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

Showing Up for the Brothers: Black Corporate DEI Execs Detail How to Advocate for Black Men

DEI
Moderated by Maurice Jones, President & CEO of OneTen, “The New DEI Agenda: Who’s Advocating on Behalf of Black Men?” session leaned on the expertise of Ken Lear, VP of Real Estate Operations at AT&T, and Jean C. Accius, Senior Vice President of Global Thought Leadership at AARP.

This is not an exhaustive list and there was much more to see and do! Hope to see you next year!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

 


×