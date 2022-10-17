RECAP: Bold, Black, and So Many Brothas — What You Missed at the Black Men Xcel Summit

Black men of all calibers united to support one another at the groundbreaking Black Men Xcel Summit last week. You had to be there!
Sponsored by FedEx, the summit returned for its annual in-person, three-day conference at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland on October 12-14.
From NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, to “Black America’s attorney general” Ben Crump, to receiving words of wisdom from the first Black billionaire Robert L. Johnson, BLACK ENTERPRISE was not only proud to honor these men, but more than glad to galvanize Black men as a resource for corporate America.
Workshops and fireside chats featured authors, DEI leaders, media experts, and more to celebrate and refine Black men with tools to advance their professional development at every leadership level, from entry-level management to C-suite executive.
If you missed out on this game-changing experience, BLACK ENTERPRISE has got you covered with invigorating stories and unforgettable moments. Take look!
View this post on Instagram
Day 1
‘Vulnerability Is Our Power’ Black Authors Talk Turning Trauma Into Pain At Black Men Xcel
View this post on Instagram
Black Men Rewarded: Ben Crump, Grant Hill & More Honored At Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit
View this post on Instagram
Day 2
Atty. Ben Crump Is Fired Up About Black Farmers, Speaks At Black Men Xcel About Launching A Lawsuit Against Biden Administration Close To Midterms
View this post on Instagram
‘I Find Places To Recharge’: CEO Kirk McDonald Talks Early Career Perseverance And Imposter Syndrome At Black Men Xcel
Grant Hill Spins Tale About How Earl “Butch” Graves Inspired His Shot At Basketball At Black Men Xcel
View this post on Instagram
A Seat At The Table: Black Executives Discuss Landing On Corporate Boards At Black Men Xcel Summit
Moving The Needle: CEOs Discuss Black Men Raising The Bar, Pushing Forward At Black Men Xcel Summit
Day 3
Money, Power, Partnerships: BET Founder Bob Johnson Rallies For Blacks to Build, Preserve, And Pass Down Wealth
View this post on Instagram
Black DEI Executives Discuss How To Excel As a Leader Of Diverse Teams At Black Men Xcel Summit
38-Year-Old Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Talks Leading His City and Being a Voice for the Forgotten
View this post on Instagram
Showing Up for the Brothers: Black Corporate DEI Execs Detail How to Advocate for Black Men
This is not an exhaustive list and there was much more to see and do! Hope to see you next year!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram