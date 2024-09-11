Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Red Lobster CEO Details Dining At Struggling Restaurant Before Starting Role Damola Adamolekun is spearheading a new era for the struggling seafood restaurant, but he first needed to witness the establishment himself.







Damola Adamolekun is spearheading a new era for the struggling seafood restaurant, but he first needed to witness the establishment himself. As his company, Fortress Lending Group, closes on owning Red Lobster, he spoke with customers and staff about their experiences. According to the Wall Street Journal, the three-month venture proved eye-opening for Adamolekun.

As he dined, he noticed that the quality of the food depended on how well it was cooked, such as crab legs and surf and turf meals. As he talked to other patrons, they came to the same conclusion.

He claimed customers “just want quality food in a comfortable setting and to connect with the history of the brand. That’s the first step.”

What Adamolekun noticed among customers and staff alike was their loyalty to the restaurant and the dining experience offered. Building upon that, the executive, with his diverse childhood across Africa and Europe, believes his overall expertise and boldness will bring new life to Red Lobster. He and his family immigrated to the United States when he was nine, and he remembers dining at the eatery during his Illinois upbringing.

“It’s all about being the best at whatever you choose,” said the Harvard Business School alum in an interview. “So that’s kind of my attitude.”

In August, Red Lobster’s lenders appointed the former CEO of P.F. Changs to lead the company. Under Adamolekun’s leadership, which began in 2020, the Asian restaurant improved its sales in one year to pre-pandemic levels.

Given his proven success in reviving popular eateries, the young CEO, 35, hopes to turn around Red Lobster. After declaring it in May, the restaurant plans to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reportedly owing $300 million in debt.

According to the news outlet, he plans to simplify operations inside the restaurant while promoting cleanliness and safety without skimping on comfort. Moreover, fewer menu options and higher pay can combat high turnover rates, cushioned by Fortress’s expected $70 million investment.

However, one of the most significant changes will be small but mighty. Their year-round unlimited shrimp, a move that contributed to their financial woes, will face removal.

Despite casual dining taking a hit in general, Adamolekun remains determined to keep the brand and its signature cheddar bay biscuits around.