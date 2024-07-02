Uncategorized by Stacy Jackson Reesa Teesa Felt Lonely After ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ Went Viral "Who TF Did I Marry?" amassed millions of viewers and critics who judged Reesa Teesa about her appearance and weight.









At the 2024 CAA Amplify Summit, TikTok phenomenon Tareasa Johnson, known as “Reesa Teesa,” captivated attendees with her poignant narrative during the initiative’s Storyteller Series.

The Amplify Summit provided a platform for Reesa, a recent CAA signee, to delve into the aftermath of her viral 50-part series, “Who TF Did I Marry?” Reesa’s TikTok saga, which unfolded over four days in February, unexpectedly thrust her into public scrutiny. Despite garnering millions of views and international attention, according to previous coverage by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Reesa revealed that the experience led to “one of the darkest and loneliest periods” of her life.

“It was a very difficult time,” the TikTok star confided to the Amplify Summit audience, describing the barrage of online attacks she endured, from ridicule about her appearance to people calling her ” big back” and a clout chaser. Her immediate circle’s unawareness of her viral predicament compounded the isolation.

“If you had asked me Feb. 13, ‘Reesa, what does your community look like?’ I would’ve said, ‘My community is my family, it’s my friends, it’s my crazy co-workers…it’s people who look like me…It’s people who I’ve been through stuff with…understand me, who get me,’ but I would’ve told you my community is small,” the “Who TF Did I Marry?” creator said.

However, amid the negativity, a turning point emerged after a single comment from a woman online read, “I am the one that you helped,” sparking a transformation in Reesa’s outlook.

This revelation at the Amplify Summit highlighted her expanding global support network. “My community is not the people who I see every single day. My community is actually made up of all shapes, colors, genders, [and] ethnicities.” She continued, “The people who will stand by you may not even be people you’ve ever met, but they identify with your story.”

The Amplify Summit presentation underscored Reesa’s newfound mission: to listen and stand with others sharing their stories.

She emphasized, “You never know whose life you may be changing or whose life you may be saving by giving your time and your energy to listen to their story.” Reesa painted a vivid picture of her global tapestry of support for “Who TF Did I Marry?” stretching from Asia to Africa and Australia.

Despite the vast distances separating her from these far-flung admirers, she expressed a deep sense of connection, feeling their unwavering solidarity across oceans and continents. Reesa issued a heartfelt challenge to the Amplify Summit audience, urging them to become active listeners, to pause, and genuinely absorb the narratives woven into the fabric of their immediate surroundings.