News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Almost All Refugees Who Entered US In 2026 Are From South Africa As Trump Prioritizes White Afrikaners New data highlights how the Trump administration is prioritizing white South African refugees entering the U.S.







New data shows that nearly all of the 4,499 refugees admitted to the United States in 2026 so far, except for three, have come from South Africa.

State Department data released April 6 shows that refugee arrivals from South Africa have already exceeded half of the 7,500-person cap, aligning with President Donald Trump’s pledge to prioritize Afrikaners—white South Africans—while keeping overall admissions at a record low, The Christian Science Monitor reports.

More than 500 South African refugees have been resettled in Texas, with Florida and California receiving the next largest numbers. The only non-South African arrivals came in November, when three refugees from Afghanistan were resettled in Colorado.

Although more than 80% of South Africa’s population is Black, the Trump administration has focused on white Afrikaners, citing claims of “white genocide” and pledging to prioritize them as victims of discrimination. While farm attacks do occur in South Africa, experts say they do not amount to racially driven genocide, nor do land reform efforts equate to widespread land confiscation.

In February, the Trump administration announced plans to process up to 4,500 refugee applications per month from white South Africans—far exceeding the program’s stated cap—and is installing trailers at the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria to support the effort.

The target, outlined in a previously unreported State Department document dated Jan. 27, signals a major push to increase admissions from South Africa while sharply limiting refugee applications from other regions. By contrast, more than 100,000 refugees were admitted during the final full year of the Biden administration, a three-decade high. The current shift to prioritize a single ethnic group marks a sharp departure from the bipartisan refugee program established in 1980.

Upon returning to office, Trump moved quickly to dismantle prior immigration policies, suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program on his first day, citing security and assimilation concerns. Traditionally, refugees fleeing identity-based persecution underwent years of vetting, often waiting in camps before being approved to enter the U.S.

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