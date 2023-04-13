Dallas Mavericks’ Reggie Bullock Purchased a Private Island for $2 Million

Dallas Mavericks player Reggie Bullock has done something many people fantasize about. He went out and bought his own island.

According to Andscape, the former University of North Carolina player spent $2 million on an island located in Belize. If it isn’t evident he owns it, the name of it is Bullock Caye. How appropriate.

The island stretches across five acres and he intends to build a resort on the body of land for his family and friends to vacation. Andscape reported the purchase last May when the media outlet featured him for his charity work and his winning last year’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award

He spoke about looking for different things to invest in and that’s how he happened upon Bullock Caye.

“I’ve been looking for different things to invest my money in,” Bullock told the media outlet. “I found an opportunity down in Belize where I purchased an island that was about 5 acres that I am going to put resort villas on. It’s a vacation spot for me and my family where other people will be able to attend and enjoy different vacation activities.”

Bullock credits former New York Knicks teammate Dennis Smith Jr. for giving him the idea. After having a discussion with him during the 2019-20 season about the ability to purchase islands, he did some research and ended up sending his mother, girlfriend, and two siblings to look at the island first. It had an asking price of $2 million and now it’s Bullock Caye.

“The water is beautiful,” Bullock said. “That was one of the first things that I noticed. A lot of people are from Cali [California] and Texas. A lot of doctors and a lot of people going into retirement purchase homes for about $300,000 to $400,000 around the water. The people are dope. The food is dope. If you’re down to fish, they have really good grouper.”

In addition to his plan of building a 4,000-square-foot home, eight villas that can be rented to vacationers Bullock also wants to build a restaurant/bar, spa, basketball court, and infinity pool.