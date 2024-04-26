Reggie Bush Gets Heisman Trophy Reinstated

Former NFL running back Reggie Bush won the Heisman Trophy while attending USC (University of Southern California) in 2005. He relinquished the honor in 2010 after NCAA officials discovered he accepted improper benefits. After fighting for years to get the trophy back, the NCAA reinstated the honor on April 24.

The Heisman Trust announced that it reinstated Bush due to changes in college athletics over the past couple of years.

“I have always acted with integrity and in accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the NCAA,” Bush said. “The allegations brought against me were unfounded and unsupported by evidence, and I am grateful that the truth is finally prevailing.”

The trust said he would get the trophy back while USC will receive a replica of the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in college football. The replica will be placed alongside the university’s seven other Heisman trophies the storied school has won. Starting in December, Bush will be invited back to all future Heisman ceremonies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” Michael Comerford, the president of the Heisman Trust, said in a written statement. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

The Heisman Trust said that the NCAA’s new rules allowing player athletes to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness have reversed the decision because of the NIL deals afforded college students today.

“Recognizing that the compensation of student-athletes is an accepted practice and appears here to stay, these fundamental changes in college athletics led the Trust to decide that now is the right time to return the Trophy to Bush, who unquestionably was the most outstanding college football player of 2005.”

ESPN reported that Bush was given his Heisman Trophy at the end of a summit meeting on April 24 outside Jacksonville, Florida.