Reggie Bush Files Lawsuit Against NCAA, USC, Pac-12 To Recoup NIL Money

Former NFL player Reggie Bush has just filed a lawsuit against the University of Southern California (USC), the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association), and the PAC-12 Conference. He wants to recoup money that the organizations made based on his name, image, and likeness (NIL) during his college years.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the former running back played his collegiate career with the USC Trojans from 2003–2005, years before the NCAA was forced to change its rules about compensation for student-athletes. The change took place in 2021. He is now looking to be paid “to address and rectify ongoing injustices stemming from the exploitation of Reggie Bush’s name, image, and likeness during his tenure as a USC football player.”

Evan Selik, the attorney for the former New Orleans Saints player, said in a written statement, “This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush. It’s about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions.”

Bush won the Heisman Trophy while attending USC (University of Southern California) in 2005. He relinquished the honor in 2010 after NCAA officials discovered he accepted improper benefits. After fighting for years to regain the trophy, the NCAA reinstated the honor on April 24.

Bush isn’t the only former student-athlete to file suit to recoup money that could have been made in college.

Former Michigan athletes Denard Robinson and Braylon Edwards were among several other former Michigan players who sued the NCAA and the Big Ten Network earlier this month. In June, ten players who won the NCAA championship while playing for North Carolina State in 1983 sued the NCAA and the Collegiate Licensing Company.

The NCAA and major college conferences are trying to settle three antitrust lawsuits related to NIL compensation for student-athletes. There is an agreement to pay $2.78 billion to hundreds of thousands of college athletes.