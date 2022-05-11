Regina King Looking Vibrant In First Photo of the Actress Since Her Son’s Death

Actress Regina King has been understandably lowkey since losing her only child to suicide earlier this year.

But on Sunday, King’s cousin blessed fans with an update on the actress for Mother’s Day. A Twitter user with the handle @LawrenceCainJr posted a selfie he snapped during a Facetime call with the Harder They Fall star.

“Seeing Cuzo smile made today complete 🙏🏽 continue to pray for the mother’s who are living without their children,” he captioned the tweet.

Fans were excited to get a first look at King, who has understandably maintained a low profile after losing her son Ian Alexander Jr. to suicide in January.

“omggg bless her and you for sharing,” one fan tweeted. “I hope she knows we all love her.”

Another user shared the same sentiments.

“Thank you for sharing! It is wonderful to see her smile,” they added. “We are thinking of her and keeping her in our hearts ♥️.”

“We love her so much,” one user wrote.

Another user expressed how “Fantastic” it was “to see her smiling.” They asked King’s cousin to “Convey our love for her please.”

King lost her son on Jan. 21 to suicide. Alex was King’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Alexander’s death came shortly after his 26th birthday. King released a statement asking for privacy while dealing with the tragic loss.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King told People. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

King was chosen as one of the celebrity co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala. She wasn’t in attendance but still received the title alongside actress Blake Lively, her superstar husband Ryan Reynolds, and actor, composer, and director Lin-Manuel Miranda.

King is gearing up for the release of her starring role in the Shirley Chisolm biopic. Recently released photos show King’s striking resemblance to the first Black woman elected to Congress.