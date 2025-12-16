Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Reginae Carter Missed A Whole Disney-Channel-Bag Over Young Money Lyric About Miley Cyrus The daughter of Lil Wayne got real about how Young Money may have impacted her own career.







Reginae Carter is speaking out on a missed work opportunity with the Disney Channel over a controversial Young Money Song lyric.

Reginae, the daughter of Young Money founder and rapper Lil Wayne, spoke about the failed opportunity to become a Disney darling while on her podcast, Heir Time. She told fellow rap princess, Fat Joe’s daughter Azzy Milan, about the missed opportunity over a lyric that spoke about former Disney actress Miley Cyrus. Glock Topickz shared a clip of the conversation.

Reginae says she was prevented from working with Disney because of a line Mack Maine rapped about Miley Cyrus in “Every Girl.”



🎥: Heir Time/YouTube

🔗: https://t.co/yQZzhHi4mt pic.twitter.com/gfb1FelEnV — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 13, 2025

Reginae referred to her uncle and Young Money Entertainment president, Mack Maine, in her verse on 2009’s “Every Girl.” On the track, Maine made mention of the then-17-year-old “Hannah Montana” star. The reference apparently led to the winding down of a potential deal with Disney for Carter.

While not her own words, the verse ultimately impacted Reginae’s opportunity with the house that Mickey built. She also said anything related to her dad could affect her and her career. In this case, one of the Young Money crew’s words stifled the chance to get on the kids’ platform.

“Because of who my dad is, they’re going to put that on me,” the 27-year-old said on the podcast, launched in August. “Even with the Disney Channel, my uncle had a song that said, ‘In about three years, holler at me Miley Cyrus.’”

The lyric insinuated that he wanted to get to know Cyrus once she reached legal age, an inappropriate comment directly made at the child star.

Reginae continued, “I wanted to do something for Disney, [and] couldn’t because my uncle said [the lyric.]”

The two hip-hop royals agreed that “Disney don’t play,” which led to her losing her chance to work with the company.

However, Maine also recently caught heat last year for continuing to “shoot his shot” at the underage Cyrus. In the midst of the infamous Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef, Maine’s support for Drake led others to call out his suspect behavior toward Cyrus before she turned 18.

“Happy bdayyyyyyyy 2 my babygirl Miley Cyrus… 17yrs old…1 more yr…luv,” Maine wrote in 2009.

Throughout the years, he continued to swoon over the much-younger Cyrus, referring to her as a “pyt,” baby, and “baby girl.”

While Maine has already been called out for his concerning obsession with Cyrus during her younger years, Reginae reflected on how that moment jeopardized her career at Disney. Now, she has taken her platform to talk about life in a celebrity kid’s spotlight through her new podcast.



RELATED CONTENT: Is There A Cash Money-No Limit Tour In The Works?