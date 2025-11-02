Is There A Cash Money-No Limit Tour In The Works?

ComplexCon presented a matchup that has been on people’s minds ever since the concept of Verzuz was introduced, pitting two New Orleans powerhouses—No Limit Records and Cash Money Records—against each other. After going against each other recently, recording artist B.G. tells TMZ that both groups are heading out on tour together.

Although there has been no official announcement from either camp, B.G. exclusively revealed to the media outlet that this tour will take place, without providing any specific details. The TMZ cameras were out in New York City on Oct. 30 and approached him to find out if there were any recording projects coming from the much-talked-about competition in Las Vegas on Oct. 25. After he named some of the artists he is working with on some songs, he informed the media outlet that both groups will be on the road together.

“We got the tour coming. The Cash Money/No Limit Tour.”

After being questioned about it being an exclusive announcement, he doubled down and asserted that it was indeed an exclusive.

The two labels belted out hits that were released between the two collectives at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

There have been so many artists who have recorded for both labels that it was virtually impossible for most of the rappers to appear on the Vegas stage. According to Revolt, Cash Money representatives included Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, and B.G., yet their biggest draw, Lil Wayne, was noticeably absent. The main artists from No Limit who appeared were Master P, Mia X, and Silkk the Shocker. A big surprise, but not really, was Snoop Dogg, who was once a No Limit Soldier at one point during his long career.

Yet, in case you were wondering why Lil Wayne did not show up, apparently, he wasn’t feeling well, according to what B.G. told the hosts of “The Breakfast Club,” Rap-Up reported.

“Shorty wasn’t feeling good ‘cause he definitely was supposed to be there. He told me that he wasn’t feeling good and that he had to go to the hospital or something like that.”