Mariah Carey Stays Dedicated To 'Camp Mariah' Youth Summer Program The singer has been involved with the Fresh Air Fund for more than 30 years.







The Mariah Carey youth summer program that introduces middle school students to such topics as robotics and environmental science in partnership with The Fresh Air Fund will continue in 2026.

Every summer since 1994, students with the Fresh Air Fund Career Awareness Program spend three weeks at Camp Mariah in Fishkill, New York, which provides summer experiences for children from low-income communities. Students ages 11 to 13 will engage with educational programming focused on career exploration.

Camp Mariah incorporates robotics instruction as part of its curriculum, giving students exposure to technology-based learning alongside environmental science classes. The program is designed to provide hands-on educational experiences that extend beyond traditional classroom settings.

Carey has been involved with Camp Mariah since its founding in 1994 and serves on the Fresh Air Fund’s board. Her involvement includes helping support the camp’s programming and fundraising efforts.

on this day in 1995, mariah carey inaugurated “camp mariah” with the fresh air fund in new york pic.twitter.com/IcdULSa2Rh — mariah carey media (@MCAREYARCHIVES) July 19, 2022

The Emancipation of Mimi vocalist has long offered its young participants exposure to multiple fields, including science and technology, as well as opportunities to enter a professional recording studio. The robotics and technical components are only a few of the educational tracks in the camp’s curriculum.

Carey often posts about million-dollar fundraising efforts on behalf of the New York-based organization. In 1994, Carey debuted the highest-grossing Christmas song of all time, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” as part of a fundraiser that raised $700,000 in support of the Fresh Air Fund.

Camp Mariah and other Fresh Air Fund camps require no special requirements to attend and are free for low-income children. Camps and summer programs vary to accommodate ages 8 to 17.

