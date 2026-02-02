Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Twin Teens Turn Summer Break Hustle Into Viral TikTok Sensation With Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dog Stand Chazz and Chase Clemons are the teen brains behind Glizzy Street, a viral hot dog cart that has garnered the attention of the internet.







Twin brothers from Long Beach, California, are the latest inspiration for young business owners.

Chazz and Chase Clemons, 15, are the teen brains behind Glizzy Street, a viral hot dog cart that has garnered the attention of their local community and the internet. The duo conjured up the business idea last summer, looking for a way to make some money while out of school.

Stationed at their family’s gas station, passersby began to take notice. However, the boys knew they needed a new marketing approach to keep Glizzy Street going.

One viral moment on TikTok proved to be the solution. The video didn’t include jokes or gimmicks; instead, it shared their earnest journey to starting a business.

@glizzystreet Me and my twin brother started a bacon-wrapped hotdog business on our Summer break. 🌭 We’re open 5p – 9p 📍American Oil — 6850 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA,90805 ♬ Lover Girl – Live From Easy Eye Sound – Aaron Frazer

“This summer, me and my twin brother decided that we’re going to open up our own bacon-wrapped hotdog business called Glizzy Street,” shared the teen entrepreneurs in the video. “Instead of doing nothing at home, we want to make some money and try to do something big.”

The video, posted in June, has since earned millions of views and nearly a quarter of a million likes, making Glizzy Street an internationally known food spot. Now, travelers near and far have come to try their signature bacon-wrapped hot dogs.

The idea came from their elder brother’s love for the snack. The devoted little brothers learned how to make the snack, investing $400 into their hot dog cart.

While nervous about their grand opening, they earned back a fourth of their initial investment on first-day sales. However, their concerns eased after their initial TikTok went viral.

“At first we were nervous and wondering if we made a mistake,” the teens admitted to People. “Everything changed the second day.”

The attention granted them new opportunities, such as a first-ever flight for a “Today Show” appearance. The Long Beach community has also continued its support, including nods from the mayor and the twins’ high school.

They continue to use TikTok to amplify their business, with the word spreading about these world-famous bacon-wrapped hot dogs. As it ramps up in popularity, the venture has become a family operation, with relatives stepping in for shifts while the boys fulfill their high school obligations.

As for the future of Glizzy Street, the young entrepreneurs want to expand their hot dog dreams with another cart. As they scale their business, they hope to take the traveling eatery to locales across Long Beach and beyond. Fans can continue following the boys’ journey on the platform that made them a household name.

