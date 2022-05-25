Remember Him?: This Accidental Thanksgiving Invitee Has Now Launched His Own Company

Over the past several years, Jamal Hinton has been recognized as the adopted grandson of a stranger he sees every Thanksgiving. The story began in 2016 when Wanda Dench, who believed she was texting her grandson, accidentally invited 17-year-old Hinton to celebrate the holiday at her house. A Thanksgiving mistake turned into a six-year tradition.

Now social media is showing the 23-year-old some love following his recent announcement.

Hinton has proudly reintroduced himself as the owner of a vehicle customization business called Wrap-A-Lot. The business boasts it is prepping to become a top Black-owned vinyl wrap, paint, and print shop located in the heart of Tempe, Arizona.

“Let me introduce myself my name is Jamal Hinton aka CEO of newly opened Wrap-a-lot where we wrap, paint and tint cars,” Hinton captioned a photo to his 125K followers on Instagram. “I would love to welcome anyone and everyone to stop by our shop in Tempe, AZ and show the world what Wrap-A-Lot has to offer!”

From detailing packages to window tinting and wall/window wraps, Wrap-A-Lot GFX offers high-quality, cost-effective solutions, including its “innovative alternative to vinyl (Liquid Wrap).”

“We make it our business to eat, sleep and breath wraps. We take pride in showcasing each and every installation we do, and take massive steps to keep ourselves educated on changes in the industry,” the company website states.

Hinton also posted his exciting news on Twitter, where users sent him congratulatory messages and retweeted his accomplishment. Users also recognized the photo on the company’s billboard. It features the owner alongside his girlfriend and Dench’s family before Wanda’s husband, Lonnie, passed away due to COVID complications in 2020.

Bro ! I wish you success in all that you do . 🖤 but this right here is elite for putting them up there !! pic.twitter.com/PBojWiqUk6 — Giovane (@MGS_Gi0) May 24, 2022

Awwwwwww this is so awesome 🤩, and the picture on the billboard with Mrs Wanda and Mr Lonnie 😩😫😭💜💚❤️💛 — Amber Dillon (@rockaddict420) May 23, 2022

I feel like I’m watching my son grow up! From accidental Thanksgiving text to your own business. Proud of you son! — ɐƃǝuǝᴉƆɐ˥ 🇩🇴🏳️‍🌈 (@cimply_cici) May 24, 2022

Guys life changed for the best by just accidentally making friends with someone. Kudos bro and best of luck. — SiyaSpike (@Bongaaa27) May 24, 2022

Last year, Hinton announced a partnership with Netflix, hinting at retelling six years of an unlikely friendship between himself and the Denches.