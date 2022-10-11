'Relax, Relate, & Rejuvenate' At The Mahogany Manor, A Black Women-Owned Country Club

Time away from a busy schedule is well-deserved for all of the hardworking women around the world.

Tiffany Griffin and LaToye Morris, founders of Mahogany Manor, are offering Black women a space to take a quick break from their daily tasks at their modern-day country club ‘with a twist.’

According to Model D, the dynamic duo met while teaching at the Detroit Windsor Dance Academy years ago. As both women ventured through their busy schedules, they were searching for a space to decompress from their daily work and family duties, inspiring the idea of Mahogany Manor, which originated in 2018.

“We were in the thick of things with children and them becoming themselves, and we thought we should do funny mom quotes. And it went from that to, ‘moms need a place, ‘wives need a place, then it was, ‘business women need a place and specifically Black women just need a space where we can just be ourselves and be acceptable to each other,” Morris said according to the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mahogany Manor (@themahoganymanor)

Morgan and Griffin curated the environment for Black women to take a well-deserved break from their daily tasks. Hosting events and programming allowed the founders to present their vision to women in Detroit from social groups for mothers and other places centered around relief and support for Black women.

“Our tagline is ‘relax, relate, rejuvenate,’ right? So we want to have a space to relax, just decompress, especially in the middle of your schedule,” Morris said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mahogany Manor (@themahoganymanor)

Although the women have not found a permanent location for Mahogany Manor due to the interruption of the pandemic, they currently have a residence in the Brownstone Room in Marygrove’s Madame Cadillac building one weekend per month. This allows the women to continue to provide resources for women to unwind, network, and take part in self-care practices, including yoga, mental health exercises, and other workshops.

Plans for Mahogany Manor reportedly include five locations, 10,000+ memberships, and the hopes of becoming a household name.