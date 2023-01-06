Released Court Docs Show Kel Mitchell’s Attempts to Restore Relationship with Estranged Kids

Last month, Kel Mitchell made headlines for the wrong reasons after his estranged daughter, Allure Mitchell, called him out for being an absent parent and abandoning the 21-year-old and her brother in a now-private TikTok video.

The actor shares Allure and 23-year-old Lyric Mitchell with his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton. Kel and Tyisha were married from 1999 to 2005.

According to Page Six, Allure accused Kel of not being there for her emotionally when she was growing up and only providing finances on what she claims looked “good on paper.” The list includes Allure’s car and university housing.

Allure claimed Kel wasn’t physically in her life from age 5 to 15. Since reconnecting, Allure shares that instead of her father mending their strained relationship, he’s too busy focusing on his career.

Although Kel has not publicly addressed all of Allure’s claims, on January 5, The Shade Room exclusively shared court documents dating back to 2012 of the All That alumnus’ attempts to repair his relationship with his children to provide insight into his absence.

The legal documents claimed that Kel went to “reunification therapy” in 2012 with his ex-wife, their two children, and a therapist named Susan Ralston. This visit was reportedly the first time Kel was able to see Allure and Lyrics after six years, even though he tried to get visitation immediately following his 2005 divorce from Tyisha.

In June 2015, things appeared to have worked out in Kel’s favor after he was granted visitation rights. He shared that he was happy to have Allure and Lyric back in his life. Although it is unclear what has transpired between Kel and his children the years after he gained visitation.

Kel is currently battling in court with Tyisha because she is asking for $1.2 million in back child and spousal support.