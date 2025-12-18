BE Global by Jeroslyn JoVonn Rema And KiDi Join Asake As Headliners For AfroFuture Ghana 2025 Rema and Ghana's own KiDi are joining Asake as headliners at AfroFuture Ghana 2025.







Rema and Ghana’s own KiDi have joined the lineup of Afrobeat stars taking the stage to close out the year in style at AfroFuture Ghana 2025.

Culture Management Group (CMG), the visionary team behind AfroFuture, has unveiled the second wave of performers for AfroFuture Ghana 2025, returning to El Wak Stadium on Dec. 28–29. The new lineup features Rema, the Nigerian Afrobeats sensation behind global hits like Calm Down and Dumebi, alongside Ghana’s KiDi, whose fusion of highlife and Afropop has won fans across Africa with songs like Touch It and Odo.

The newly added acts join an expanded lineup of international DJs, including Skyla Tylaa, DJ L.A.J, DJ RBnice, Flygerian, DJ Mohogany, Afrolektra, TMSKDJ, and DJ Oreo, alongside acclaimed MCs like MC Lola, Kojo Manuel, Princess AJ, and Michael Nichols. Previously announced performers include Asake, TxC, Moliy, King Paluta, Mavo, and sets from Obi’s House, ADDJ, DJ Loft, and K-Dwawg & EZPass.

Together, this star-studded roster solidifies AfroFuture 2025 as one of the year’s most anticipated cultural events, celebrating connections between Africa and its global diaspora.

“Each year, AfroFuture is guided by our commitment to showcasing the depth, range, and innovation of African artistry,” Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & co-founder of CMG, said in a press release. “With the addition of Rema, KiDi, and an incredible slate of DJs and MCs, we’re continuing to expand the story of African Nostalgia, honoring the memories that connect our communities while celebrating the evolution of our sound and culture. This year’s festival will be a powerful reminder of the influence Africa holds on the world.”

Sponsored by Afreximbank, a leader in African trade and connectivity, and Martell, AfroFuture’s official spirits partner, AfroFuture Ghana 2025 celebrates Africa’s creativity through music, art, food, fashion, and cultural experiences. Beyond main-stage performances, the festival features immersive installations, wellness programs, and cultural programming, including the AfroFuture Foundation x Black Health Connect 3rd Annual Community Fair: Mind Matters, a curated wellness series with 7even, The Future Makers masterclass series, and panels, book talks, and film screenings. Fashion Night Out at Nubuke returns, showcasing over 15 designers from across the diaspora exploring this year’s theme, African Nostalgia.

Tickets for AfroFuture Ghana 2025 are available at www.afrofuture.com.

