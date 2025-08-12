Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton REMAX Helps Green Bay Packers’ Matthew Golden Find Home For Grandmother 'My grandmother has done so much for me, and I'm humbled to be able to give back to her in this way,' Golden said







Although he fell short of regaining his grandmother’s old home, NFL rookie Matthew Golden partnered with a real estate company, REMAX, to purchase a home for his grandmother.

The real estate company got together with Golden, who was drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers, and helped him through the homebuying process.

“It was such a blessing to work with REMAX and Nimesh to help me achieve this goal. My grandmother has done so much for me, and I’m humbled to be able to give back to her in this way,” Golden said in a written statement. “While we weren’t able to purchase our family home, we’ve found a house in an area that’s also meaningful to me. Home is where my family is, and I’m excited for us to enjoy many meals, holidays, and football watch parties together.”

After the Packers drafted him, Golden stated that he wanted to use the money from his signing bonus to buy back his childhood home in Texas for his grandmother. He connected with Nimesh Patel, the broker/owner of REMAX Fine Properties in Texas, to assist with the home purchasing process. When told of Golden’s plan to buy back the house where he grew up, it was discovered that the home was not for sale. So, they had to look elsewhere.

Patel was able to obtain a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Kohrville, Texas, two miles from where the wide receiver grew up, and located in the neighborhood where he lived in high school.

“As a fellow University of Texas alum, it was an honor and pleasure to help Matthew achieve this dream. We navigated some challenges in the process, but we’re thrilled with the outcome that resulted from our hard work –- a new home for the Golden family,” Patel said. “What makes this move truly special is that it’s not just a new house, but a return to familiar roots. Matthew has deep ties to the area, and with his family all nearby, this home will be the backdrop for countless new memories in a place that already holds so much meaning for them.”

The process was captured on video and posted to YouTube as a short documentary.

