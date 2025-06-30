by Ahsan Washington Remembering These 13 Musicians For Black Music Month Celebrate the rhythmic legacy of these entertainers







Black Music Month serves as a period to celebrate the rhythmic essence and soulful legacy of Black musicians who contributed to the global soundscape. As the month comes to a close, BLACK ENTERPRISE acknowledges these musicians, who are no longer with us but have transformed the music culture by innovating new sounds, from funk and soul to R&B and jazz. This compilation showcases the vocal talents of these genre-defining artists and eternal creatives who demonstrate the best of Black music. Here are 13 legendary musicians to remember and celebrate.

Sly Stone

Sly Stone, the energetic frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, revolutionized late 1960s music culture through his exciting sound, which fused funk, rock, and soul. Stone had an intricate approach to blending members and writing lyrics that focused on free-spirited identity and musicality. The societal impact of his music extended beyond sonic innovation, as demonstrated by the civil rights anthem “Everyday People.” The song demonstrated music’s ability to serve as a danceable tune while delivering profound political messages. Musicians such as Prince and D’Angelo bear the permanent influence of Stone’s boundary-breaking contributions.

Angie Stone

The artist Angie Stone, who originates from Columbia, South Carolina, has made major contributions across the neo-soul, R&B, and hip-hop music genres. The neo-soul movement emerged in the late 1990s and early 2000s, driven by her authentic songwriting and deeply expressive vocal performances. The song “No More Rain (In This Cloud)” stands as an inspiring anthem that encourages emotional recovery.

Roberta Flack

Born in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Roberta Flack achieved legendary status as a singer and songwriter through her complex fusion of soul jazz and R&B. Her performance in “Killing Me Softly with His Song” showcased her vocal skills, expressiveness, and emotional depth. Her performance garnered her a Grammy Award along with critical acclaim and global recognition. Her musical work defied boundaries to establish a platform for introspective and innovative female vocalists across multiple genres.

Luther Vandross

For more than 20 years, Luther Vandross embodied an undeniable Black and brilliant musical identity with his silky vocal delivery. “Never Too Much” emerged as his first solo success. Vandross’ impeccable songwriting and vocal depth defined an era of adult R&B throughout the 1980s. Vandross’ technical skill influenced generations of singers.

Whitney Houston

The world recognized Whitney Houston as a global icon who achieved prominence through her extraordinary vocal power and control. The New Jersey-born singer had the power of sound that extended beyond musical genres to establish her as a legendary figure in pop, soul, and gospel music. Her cover of “I Will Always Love You” transformed the pop ballad genre while breaking numerous records. Houston hailed from a musical household and developed gospel roots that added elegance, strength, and vulnerability to her performances.

Minnie Riperton

Hailing from Chicago, Minnie Riperton had a unique musical voice that combined elements of soul, R&B, and jazz. The legendary ballad “Lovin’ You” by Riperton is iconic. Her artistic output, distinct talent, and impact remain evident among contemporary vocalists.

Donny Hathaway

Musical genius Donny Hathaway emerged from Chicago as a maestro who blended soul gospel and R&B styles. Through “A Song for You,” he demonstrated his exceptional ability to blend profound emotions with his soulful vocal delivery. Hathaway’s influence persists. His foundational work is the framework for the neo-soul genre.

Phyllis Hyman

Originating from Philadelphia, Phyllis Hyman established herself as a leading artist across soul, jazz, and quiet storm musical styles. The combination of her refined sound and authoritative presence set her apart during the late 1970s and 1980s. Her hit song “You Know How to Love Me” demonstrates her lush tone and phrasing skills. Hyman’s skill in expressing intricate emotions secured her greater fame during her lifetime than many jazz legends she was compared to.

Curtis Mayfield

Curtis Mayfield emerged as a poetic prophet from Chicago, who transformed soul music through his politically infused lyrics and falsetto voice combined with social consciousness. Through his solo work, including the Super Fly soundtrack, Mayfield turned soul music into a robust vehicle for Black liberation and activist empowerment. Mayfield’s legendary song “Move On Up” has elements of perseverance, pride, resilience, and hope. The artistic influence of his work bleeds through hip-hop, funk, R&B, jazz, gospel, neo-soul, and contemporary music to continue to inspire artists from a variety of generations and cultural movements.

Jean Carn

Vocalist Jean Carn from Columbus, Georgia achieved fame through her soulful voice which blended soul, jazz, and disco, pushing the boundaries on music. “Don’t Let It Go to Your Head” transformed into an underground classic which later served as a muse for hip-hop artists. Through her distinct combination of jazz precision and soulful warmth, Carn established herself as an icon of sophisticated vocal control

Betty Wright

Coming from Miami, Florida, Betty Wright became a pillar with her presence as a singer-songwriter within the soul and Southern R&B musical styles. She launched her iconic song “Clean Up Woman” when she was only 17 years old. Wright’s amazing voice dropped off this funky and empowering anthem, which spoke to heartbreak and resilience, through its gritty, vibrant tones that seemed wise beyond her years. Wright’s mentorship of future musicians created a strong legacy that extended beyond her personal body of work, showcasing her deep influence within the music industry.

Isaac Hayes

The brilliant Isaac Hayes from Covington, Tennessee, changed soul music by integrating cinematic components into his work. Music lovers are drawn to Hayes’s deep baritone voice and orchestral arrangements. Hayes’ “Theme from Shaft” earned an Academy Award, while it simultaneously opened doors for Black film composers. Through his visionary approach to soul music, Hayes expanded its potential, which inspired generations of musicians and defined the era’s sound.

Sylvia Robinson

Sylvia Robinson is known as a formidable musical talent from Harlem, New York, who delivered significant contributions across soul, hip-hop, and R&B genres. Her artistic identity shines through her sultry hit “Pillow Talk,” while her producer role marks a defining moment in commercial hip-hop’s inception with “Rapper’s Delight. Robinson’s musical prowess extends into her role as a behind-the-scenes powerhouse who had a major part of establishing Sugar Hill Records and discovering groundbreaking acts like The Sugarhill Gang and Grandmaster Flash.

