Remembering Civil Rights Icon John Lewis On The Anniversary of His Death

One of the nation’s greatest champions of civil rights for more than a half-century, Congressman John Lewis is being remembered today worldwide on the first anniversary of his death.

Known as the “Conscience of Congress” for his unyielding battles for racial equality, voting rights, and human rights, he remained a powerful political force even after he announced that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

Lewis, who received the Earl G. Graves Sr. Vanguard Award at the inaugural BLACK ENTERPRISE Black Men XCEL Summit in 2017, often said he was looking for “good trouble.” As such, he remained one of the fiercest lions in the fight for justice and equality, rallying congressional colleagues in recent years to vote to impeach President Trump, gain unequivocal support on the restoration of key provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and participate in a sit-in against gun violence.

From the most prominent politicians to the constituents he touched, mourners have flooded social media with statements of his lasting impact on the nation and mission to uplift the disadvantaged.





Vice President Kamala Harris made a statement about the American statesman and civil rights activist saying:

“Today marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of Congressman John Lewis. As we mourn his loss, we reflect on the legacy of an American hero. Congressman Lewis fought tirelessly for our country’s highest ideals: freedom and justice for all, and for the right of every American to make their voice heard at the ballot box.

I had the privilege of joining Congressman Lewis in Selma, Alabama for what would be his final walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where, 55 years earlier, he and many others were beaten bloody by state troopers as they marched for the right to vote.

Today, the fight is not over. The right to vote remains under attack in states across our nation. And the best way to honor Congressman Lewis’s legacy is to carry on the fight – by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act as well as the For the People Act, and by helping eligible voters no matter where they live get registered and vote, and have their vote counted.

As the Congressman knew well, our democracy is stronger when everyone participates—and it is weaker when people are left out.”