Remembering The Notorious B.I.G. On The Day Of His Untimely Death

On March 9, 1997, hip-hop lost one of its most influential voices, Christopher Wallace, also known as “The Notorious B.I.G.” or “Biggie,” in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old Brooklyn rapper had attended a party at the Petersen Automotive Museum when a vehicle approached the SUV he was traveling in while stopped at a red light and fired shots. The shooting occurred shortly after midnight. The Notorious B.I.G. died at 1:15 a.m. despite receiving emergency surgery.

Biggie’s death happened just six months after Tupac Shakur’s death during the mid-1990s East Coast-West Coast rap beef. The murder case remains unsolved after three decades of police investigation.

The release of the docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning brought the case back into public discussion, as it examines the theories about Wallace and Shakur’s deaths. Interviewees state that industry conflicts and Wallace’s decision to visit Los Angeles created dangerous circumstances for the beloved rapper.

The unresolved murder of Biggie continues to linger as one of the most enduring unsolved crimes in hip-hop history. B.I.G. remains one of the most influential hip-hop lyricists. During his short career, Biggie gave interviews that reveal his experiences as a rising artist who dealt with stardom, his criminal past, and the competitive nature of the music business. Through interviews that capture his thoughts at the height of his career, his voice and cultural impact continue to thrive.

Rare 1994 Interview – Biggie Explains His Path Into Rap

In this rare 1994 interview, Biggie shared his unique approach to achieving success in the rap industry. He shares his reasons for joining Bad Boy Records and talks about the steps he took to create his debut album, Ready to Die. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mentorship helped Wallace transform from a Brooklyn street hustler into a hip-hop legend, as revealed in this interview.

1994 Behind-the-Scenes Interview – The Making of “Warning”

During the filming of the music video for his debut album single, “Warning,” The Notorious B.I.G. gave an interview to the media. The rapper revealed during this interview that the song’s storytelling method originated from real-life incidents and neighborhood stories. The real-life experiences that influenced him created the hard-hitting storytelling approach that defined his debut album “Ready to Die.”

The Dog House Radio Interview (1997) – Biggie Talks Security Concerns

On March 5, 1997, Biggie appeared on The Dog House, which aired on San Francisco station KYLD (Wild 107). The interview served as a promotional event for his Life After Death album. During this interview, Wallace spoke about the additional security measures he put in place because of his fame, which revealed the state of hip-hop security at the time. The interview took place only four days before the deadly shooting in Los Angeles.

Rap City Interview (1997) – Biggie Discusses Life After Death

The Notorious B.I.G. discussed life and death and the effects of Tupac Shakur’s murder during his 1997 Rap City interview. Joe Clair interviewed Biggie during which they discussed the upcoming Life After Death album, his artistic growth, and his thoughts about the hip-hop environment after Shakur’s death. People consider this one of the last television interviews Wallace gave before he died.

