The Brooklyn Nets Will Celebrate The Notorious B.I.G. With Special Edition Uniforms During Upcoming Season

After introducing a city edition uniform in 2018 that honored Brooklyn-bred recording artist Christopher Wallace, better known to the world as The Notorious B.I.G., the Brooklyn Nets are bringing the special Brooklyn Camo City Edition uniform back for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.

The Brooklyn emcee, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, was celebrated as one of hip-hop’s most lyrical, storytelling rappers. The uniform, which recognizes the “Ready to Die” lyricist, debuted as part of the NBA’s City Edition Remix seven years ago. The Brooklyn Camo uniform initially sold out after hip-hop and sports fans were able to see it once it went on sale. The Nets stated that it remains one of the most popular in the Nets’ Brooklyn era.

“You can’t talk about Brooklyn without invoking the sentiment ‘Spread Love the Brooklyn Way.’ The Notorious B.I.G. repped Brooklyn to the fullest and had a resounding effect on everyone who calls Brooklyn home. His influence is unmatched, and it is an immense privilege to honor Biggie and his legacy as one of the most influential cultural icons of all time,” said Elliot Osagie, CEO and founder of Benin City Entertainment, in a written statement.

“Our relationship with the Brooklyn Nets has always been organic. I worked to bring this vision to reality from way back in 2017 with the raising of Biggie’s banner at Barclays Center. And now, to see how this spark of an idea has grown, and to see the future of where it is going, is a true gift to day-one fans and all those Biggie fans yet to be. We look forward to the experiences and events we have in store for them this season and beyond.”

if you don’t know, now you know… they're back! pic.twitter.com/ZfF5qo10Ut — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 22, 2025

The Nets have planned a series of “Biggie Nights,” with the first one taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 11, while 10 other games will see the team wearing the uniforms in celebration of one of “Brooklyn’s Finest.” On the initial evening, there will be special halftime performances (to be announced at a later date) and a Biggie bobblehead giveaway.

Tickets for the first “Biggie Night” and all Nets home games for the 2025-26 season are on sale now at brooklynnets.com/tickets.

Fans of the rapper and/or the Nets will get the opportunity to see the 2025-26 City Edition uniforms when the team holds a practice in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Potomac Playground in Biggie’s neighborhood of Bed-Stuy.

The games fans can look forward to seeing the team wearing the Brooklyn Camo City Edition are:

Tuesday, Nov. 11 vs. Toronto Raptors

Monday, Nov. 24 vs. New York Knicks

Saturday, Nov. 29 at Milwaukee Bucks

Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Toronto Raptors

Friday, Jan. 9 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Friday, Jan. 16 vs. Chicago Bulls

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Boston Celtics

Thursday, Feb. 5 at Orlando Magic

Friday, Feb. 27 at Boston Celtics

Friday, March 20 vs. New York Knicks

Friday, April 3 vs. Atlanta Hawks

