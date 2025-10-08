Legal by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia’s Judicial Watchdog Urges Removal Of Fulton County Judge Who Illegally Jailed Witness The report detailed multiple infractions on Williams' part, including ethical violations and unlawful detainment.







A judicial panel in Georgia has recommended the removal of a Fulton County judge for multiple counts of professional misconduct, including illegally jailing a witness.

The Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission has accused Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams of several violations in her handling of cases. In a 66-page report released Oct. 2, the commission listed the allegations against Judge Williams, recommending that the courts remove her in light of these findings.

According to the Georgia Gazette, the three-person panel delved deeper into its investigation of Williams. They detailed how Williams often delayed multiple cases that disrupted the lives of those depending on her rulings.

“From a man who was hungry and homeless and could not get necessary medical treatment, to a mother who mightily struggled financially for almost three years awaiting a child support ruling, to a father whose entire relationship with his children for years was a single ten-minute FaceTime call per week, the consequences were significant and outsized,” summarized the report. These parties were denied the certainty, stability, and relief that they deserved from the judicial system.”

One case in particular included the “inexcusable” jailing of 21-year-old Molly Dennis in October 2023, who was a witness in her parents’ divorce case. The panel emphasized how Williams recklessly jailed the young woman despite knowing of the investigation into her rulings.

“Either she just did not care, or that was her best behavior,” added the panel.

While the Fulton County judge acknowledged her wrongdoing in detaining Dennis, she testified that the effort was intended to serve as a lesson for her. The panel described the ordeal as a grave example of Williams’ misuse of her power, also emphasizing how their inquiry with the judge led to further deflection and deception.

“Given the level of untruthful testimony Judge Williams offered throughout, we are left with little option but to seek the ultimate sanction of removal. A judge that cannot be trusted to tell the truth cannot be trusted to remain in office.”

Williams also reportedly used her status as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. to persuade another judge to favor her uncle in his child custody case. Despite the findings, the controversial Judge Williams did not take calls for her removal lightly.

Williams’ lawyers have asserted that she will challenge the case built against her. The attorneys stated that her removal would result in a significant loss to Fulton County and the voters who appointed her. Williams has served in the role since 2021.

“If the Supreme Court adopts the Panel’s recommendation, Judge Williams’ removal would be against the will of the voters and a loss to the citizens of Fulton County,” stated her legal team.

If pursuing the challenge, Williams will have to convince the Supreme Court of Georgia to let her stay on the bench.

