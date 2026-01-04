Remy Ma’s Happy With Burgeoning Remy Network, Admits Co-Parenting With Papoose Is ‘Unproblematic’

After their highly publicized breakup, Remy Ma and Papoose appear focused on moving forward rather than revisiting the past. When TMZ caught up with Remy, she shifted the conversation toward her next chapter, opening up about her growing media venture, the Remy Network, and the momentum she says is building behind it.

As she discussed her entrepreneurial plans, Remy was asked what lies ahead for the network. Given the recent attention surrounding her personal life, the question naturally touched on whether current events might influence the platform’s direction.

“We’re actually working on something like that for the Remi Network right now. Trying to get a lot more original content. Right now, drama is being told through the eyes of these platforms. We have these new directors and these new content creators, and they are telling the stories through drama,” she tells the media outlet.

Remy also revealed that the network already features a talk show and a range of available content, despite not having an official launch yet. Visitors can currently access several FAST channels that are already live, offering a mix of independent films and series spanning multiple genres, signaling that the Remy Network is quietly laying its foundation ahead of a larger rollout.

When it comes to co-parenting with her soon-to-be former husband, she says it’s easy because she is unproblematic. The two Hip-Hop artists married in 2016 and separated September 2024. They have yet to officially divorce.

“When you have an unproblematic woman like yourself involved. I don’t have no problems, I call, he comes, she good. My baby’s happy. As far as it comes to birthday parties and stuff like that, I do a birthday party over the top every year. You ain’t gotta worry about, like, all you gotta do is show up. And so when you got to do a show up, it’s easy to co-parent.”

