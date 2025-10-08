Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Remy Ma Launches New Hip-Hop Centered Streaming Platform ‘Remy Network’ Remy Ma is stepping into the highly competitive streaming market with the launch of her hip-hop-focused platform, Remy Network.







Remy Ma is amplifying hip-hop culture into the new age with the launch of an official streaming platform designed to celebrate the art form.

On Oct. 7, the Grammy-nominated rapper unveiled Remy Network, a new digital platform that celebrates hip-hop culture through film, television, and storytelling. Co-founded with Roberto “Rush” Evans, a former Monami Entertainment executive, and Steven Ward, the platform will offer a diverse lineup of content, including scripted series, documentaries, reality shows, sports, concerts, and finance-focused self-empowerment programming—creating a comprehensive hub that embodies the rhythm, hustle, and spirit of hip-hop.

“Everything I’m building now comes from a place of purpose 🙏🏽,” Remy Ma said in an Instagram statement. “Remy Network isn’t just another streaming service — it’s a home for creativity and collaboration 🎨🤝. This network is about giving our community a stage 🎤🗣️ to tell our stories our way, and making sure those stories are seen and valued 👁️💫.”

Remy Network will operate as a free, ad-supported (AVOD) service, featuring FAST channels (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) and providing viewers with curated shows at no subscription cost. OTTera, a global leader in OTT and FAST solutions, will handle the network’s distribution and monetization across platforms and devices, ensuring smooth delivery and revenue growth opportunities, the platform shared.

With its launch, Remy Network aims to transform the way hip-hop culture is showcased on streaming platforms, offering a global platform for culturally rich content. The network also presents advertisers with brand-safe, high-impact opportunities to connect with diverse and passionate audiences.

The network expands Remy Ma’s growing portfolio of hip-hop-focused ventures, including her 2022 launch of the all-female battle rap league, Chrome 23. Since its debut, Remy has leveraged the platform to spotlight and empower female emcees in the traditionally male-dominated battle rap scene.

