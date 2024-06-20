Remy Ma’s Son Arrested And Charged With 2021 Murder

Jayson Scott, who is the son of recording artist Remy Ma, has been arrested in connection with a killing that took place in Queens, New York, in 2021.

According to NBC News, the 23-year-old son of the “Lean Back” rapper was picked up on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon. Scott was arrested in connection to a June 7, 2021, fatal shooting of Darius Guillebeaux in Queens, New York. A second man, Richard Swygert, was also arrested and charged with murder according to the NYPD.

TMZ reported that Remy Ma gave a statement proclaiming that her son is innocent of the accusation.

“We stand by Jayson’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove Jayson’s innocence.”

Officials told NBC News that police officers were summoned to a call regarding shots being fired at 148 Street and Rockaway Boulevard, which is near John F. Kennedy Airport, on June 7, 2021. The 47-year-old Guillebeaux was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Remy Ma is no stranger to prison having spent six years for a 2007 shooting that took place in New York. She was convicted on charges of assault, weapons, and attempted coercion charges. AllHipHop reported that Scott’s attorney, Dawn Flori also represented Remy Ma after she was charged with striking another Love & Hip-Hop castmate in 2019. Florio also represented the recently sentenced Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who was just given a prison term of nine years on fraud charges.

