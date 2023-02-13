Rémy Martin Unveils First-Ever Super Bowl Ad “Inch by Inch,” Inspired By Legendary Film, Any Given Sunday, Starring Powerhouse Athletes Serena Williams

Yesterday, Rémy Martin, the centuries old iconic Cognac House makes its first-ever debut at Super Bowl LVII. Teaming up with Serena Williams, global tennis superstar, cultural icon, philanthropist, and champion for women everywhere, Rémy Martin found the perfect partner in Williams to mark their Super Bowl debut. Taking inspiration from the iconic football film from Warner Bros. Pictures, Any Given Sunday, in which the famous “Inch by Inch” speech was recited by fictional coach Tony D’Amato, Rémy Martin’s first Super Bowl advertisement celebrates teamwork in many forms by highlighting the individuals who acknowledge that great success cannot be accomplished alone, and that as part of a collective team, true excellence can be achieved. Under license from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the advertisement and new campaign aired live for the first time during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII held in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

“Rémy Martin has an incredibly rich history, and we are constantly striving to reach new audiences every day through new mediums and channels, like the Super Bowl” said Nicolas Beckers, President & CEO of Rémy Cointreau, Americas. “For Rémy Martin to be present at Super Bowl LVII for the first time is a major step in our continued quest for excellence as a Cognac House. This campaign is an extension of our investment as a company, with Super Bowl LVII marking Rémy Cointreau’s third straight year participating, and we are excited to share our message of teamwork, inspiration, and passion with fans of the sport nationwide.”

Rémy Martin’s new “Inch by Inch” campaign spotlights how teamwork drives success forward by shining a light on the many ways teams achieve greatness, which stems from a common goal of the pursuit of excellence. Like the House of Rémy Martin, whose values are rooted in accomplishments shaped through teamwork to instill passion, excellence, and savoir-faire, the talents highlighted in this new campaign know there is nothing more powerful than creating, building, and achieving together. The campaign stars Serena Williams, who masterfully recites her own version of Coach Tony D’Amato’s pre-game speech from football film Any Given Sunday, bringing her natural quiet authority, credibility, and star power to inspire those on and offscreen. Together, “Inch by Inch” represents the combination of skills, qualities, and emotions that embody true, dedicated excellence.

“I have always been a fan of Rémy Martin and the work they have done to amplify unique voices through collaboration. I personally resonate with the values of the House, and love that I’m able to work with a brand whose principle of teamwork and dedication are so closely aligned with my own,” said Serena Williams, global tennis powerhouse and cultural icon. “I would have never been in the position I am today without the teamwork and support of everyone in my life who has empowered me to achieve my goals. My career is proof that greatness is achieved through collaboration, and I am thrilled to share that message with the world during Super Bowl LVII with Rémy Martin.”

Conceptualized by creative agency Fred & Farid New York and through the vision of Terence Neale, a globally renowned director who is known for creating stunning movie-like narratives, Rémy Martin and multi-hyphenate, powerhouse talent Serena Williams, work as one to evoke passion and inspire unity for viewers of “Inch by Inch.” The ad begins with a silhouette of Williams, walking through a stadium tunnel, to kick off the much-anticipated full creative spot. As Williams is illuminated and comes into focus, her inspirational words echo throughout the campaign and drive the narrative, which highlights the many different ways that teamwork is cultivated – whether through chefs in a bustling kitchen, a dance troupe, a group of urban cowboys, and of course, a football team. As Williams concludes her monologue, we find her seated, and enjoying a neat glass of Rémy Martin.

Highlighting the different ways that teams work together, the inspirational sentiment of “Inch by Inch” ties closely to Rémy Martin’s core values. Just as the dedicated combination of many talents, from Cellar Masters to distillers and winemakers, Rémy Martin joins together to create the most radiant and high-end Cognac since 1724. Whether it be Rémy Martin VSOP, the signature style of the House or Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, which commemorates the reward of excellence bestowed on Rémy Martin by King Louis XV or the Cellar Master’s signature blend of Rémy Martin XO, all are derived with knowledge passed down from generation to generation. Together, the passions of all members of the Rémy Martin team combine to achieve true excellence, like the teams showcased in “Inch by Inch.”