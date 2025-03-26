Women by Stacy Jackson Chicago Sky Welcomes Nigerian Basketball Coach Rena Wakama As Assistant Coach Wakama is ready to coach alongside the Chicago Sky staff and serve the organization as it embarks on the 2025 season. "Let's get to work!"







After leading the Nigerian Women’s National Team to victory in the 2024 Paris Olympics, basketball coach Rena Wakama is ready to get to work in her new position as an assistant coach for the Chicago Sky.

Wakama will join head coach Tyler Marsh’s staff alongside two recent additions to the assistant coaching staff, Courtney Paris and Tanisha Wright. “I am honored and thankful for Jeff and Tyler for granting me the opportunity to join the Chicago Sky family,” Wakama said in a March 24 press release by the Chicago Sky.

The Raleigh, North Carolina, native comes to the Chicago Sky ready to help bring Marsh’s vision to life on the court and serve the organization. As she looks forward to working alongside the rest of the staff, she hopes her contributions to the team will “create a brand of basketball that is not only competitive but also fun to watch.”

Marsh believes Wakama’s winning mindset and attitude will significantly impact the team’s program. “We’ve seen her success this past summer with the Nigerian National Team at the Olympics, building on an impressive winning record and extensive background in coaching and player development,” he said. Wakama’s coaching performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics this past summer awarded her the title of Best Coach by FIBA. She brings a wealth of experience to the assistant coaching position following six years as director of basketball operations for Manhattan College and a previous assistant coaching position with the Jaspers.

Coach Marsh🤝🏾 Coach Re pic.twitter.com/CUkKs4gHyc — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) March 25, 2025

The Nigerian superstar sits at the forefront of a lot of historic firsts in the sport. August 2023 was a pivotal moment in her career when she made history as the first female coach ever to win the Women’s AfroBasketball title. She scored the recognition after being hired in June 2023 to lead the Nigerian Women’s National Basketball team as head coach. Additionally, Wakama has been recognized as one of the youngest head coaches in Olympic history. As a Western Carolina University player, she was named Southern Conference All-Tournament Second Team Honors and a Southern Conference Academic Team honoree three times.

The Chicago Sky will commence its 2025 regular season on May 17. The 2025 schedule includes three pre-season games.

