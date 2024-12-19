Education by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Renowned Black Educator Of 35 Years Releases His 14th Book For School Leaders Baruti K. Kafele turns his attention to instructional leadership—a crucial, complex, and sometimes neglected, facet of leading a school.







Baruti K. Kafele, a bestselling author and award-winning educator of more than 35 years and formerly a principal of inner-city schools in New Jersey for almost 15 years, has released his newest thought-provoking book entitled What Is My Value INSTRUCTIONALLY to the Teachers I Supervise? In this book, he turns his attention to instructional leadership—a crucial, complex, and sometimes neglected facet of leading a school.

Kafele contends that the primary purpose of supervising teachers is to help them continue to improve in the classroom so that all students have the support and skills they need to succeed. For principals and assistant principals, in particular, it is easy to be so inundated by the noninstructional aspects of the work that the instructional side—including instructional coaching—suffers. This has an adverse effect on the entire school. Just as the quality of teaching directly affects student outcomes, there is also a direct correlation between instructional leadership and student achievement and well-being.

The book, which is available on Amazon, is structured around 10 self-reflection prompts to help the reader answer the question that the title poses: What is my value instructional to the teachers I supervise? This powerful resource offers illuminating stories about and practical strategies for focusing on the instructional side of leadership to improve teacher pedagogy and enable student achievement to soar.

About the author

One of the most sought-after school leadership and classroom equity presenters, Kafele, is impacting America’s schools. During the past 35 years, he has received more than 150 awards and has delivered more than 3,000 conference and program keynotes, professional development workshops, parenting seminars, and student assemblies.

In addition to writing several professional articles for popular education journals, he has authored 14 books, including seven ASCD best sellers.

A former teacher in New Jersey, he was selected as the district and county teacher of the year. As a principal, he led the turnaround of four different New Jersey urban public schools, including Newark Tech, which was three times recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of America’s best high schools.

For more information and/or to book him as a speaker, visit his official website at PrincipalKafele.com

This news was first reported on Blacknews.com.

RELATED CONTENT: California Elementary School Principal Investigated For Actions During Mock Shooter Drill