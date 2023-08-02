Rep. Jamaal Bowman Hosts Forum On Black Men's Issues

New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman hosted a conversation on July 30 about political issues that matter the most to Black men. Bowman spoke to News 12 Westchester after the event, telling reporters about the significant conversations held during the forum.

“We focused on problems and solutions. Some of the problems were gun violence, lack of housing, education, and many others,” Bowman said. “Some of the solutions involve investing in historically under-invested communities, bringing jobs, bring affordable housing and entrepreneurship.”

Bowman has been active in addressing issues relating to Black men and, more broadly, Black people since he was elected as New York’s representative, and this forum is just another example of his commitment to progressive ideals.

Bowman has been pushing the Oligarch Act to address rampant income inequality in America, which he describes as a racial and economic justice issue. He has also authored legislation, the Fair College Admissions Act, which prohibits institutions participating in federal student aid programs from using legacy admissions when considering prospective students.

On a more personal level, Bowman has made headlines for his confrontational brand of resistance to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s politics, which led the Trump-associated Congresswoman to play the “I felt threatened by a Black man” card in her public remarks about their now-viral disagreement. Bowman hosting an event like this feels like a natural outgrowth of the things he is concerned about, not only in his community but also in the country.

According to News 12, the event was sponsored by the Democratic National Committee, which is hosting a national “Black Men Organizing” tour ostensibly to continue courting more Black male voters. Ahead of the 2024 election, the Democrats are aware that Black voters are the key to retaining the White House and that Black support of Joe Biden is slipping. Black men, in particular, voted for Trump at a higher rate than Black women in 2020, which is part of why Trump’s overall share of the Black vote climbed from 8% to 12% between his first and second campaigns. If this event turns out to help the perception of the Democratic Party and its commitment to addressing the concerns of Black men, then it bodes well for the party and is something Bowman can point to and say that he helped address.

