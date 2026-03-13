News by Sharelle B. McNair At 85, Rep. Jim Clyburn Seeks Reelection—And Social Media Has Indifferent Feelings As the first Black congressman to represent South Carolina in roughly 100 years, Clyburn is known for his work on civil rights issues, serving as a pivotal go to leader for former President Joe Biden, who helped him win the state’s election in 2020.







After more than 30 years in Congress, South Carolina Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn put all rumors of retirement to rest after his March 12 reelection announcement, HuffPost reported.

At 85 years young, Clyburn has been serving the Palmetto State’s 6th Congressional District in Congress since 1993. His time on Capitol Hill has been well spent in party leadership, serving as Majority Whip with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). As the first Black congressman to represent South Carolina in roughly 100 years, Clyburn is known for his work on civil rights issues and for serving as a pivotal go-to leader for former President Joe Biden, who helped him win the state’s 2020 election.

During a press conference at the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia, Clyburn announced that his work isn’t done and that he’s seeking an 18th term. “In a few minutes, I am going to sign the paperwork that’s necessary in order to qualify for the Democratic nomination to run again,” he said, met with applause from attendees.

“I have served in public life all of my life.”

But on social media, different feelings started to flood in, projecting narratives of both ageism and praise. “I’m sick of America being a gerontocracy. Clyburn hasn’t mentored ANYONE that is capable of succeeding him in 30 years?! Both Boomer Democrats AND Republicans would rather hold on to power. Serving in Congress w/ 1 foot in the grave. Age max & term limits for elected officials,” @ABitOfKwansLife wrote on X.

I'm sick of America being a gerontocracy. Clyburn hasn't mentored ANYONE that is capable of succeeding him in 30 years?!



Both Boomer Democrats AND Republicans would rather hold on to power. Serving in Congress w/ 1 foot in the grave. Age max & term limits for elected officials. — 🪩 MADAM THIQUE & COZY 🪩 (@ABitOfKwansLife) March 12, 2026

“Black boomers hate the younger generations and do nothing to pass the torch. These congressional seats have become lifetime appointments for the majority of them,” @Stormborn_Bk said.

Black boomers hate the younger generations and do nothing to pass the torch. These congressional seats have become lifetime appointments for the majority of them — Azor Ahai of BK (@Stormborn_Bk) March 12, 2026

However, not everyone feels that way. Former chair of the Democratic National Committee, Jamie Harrison, came to Clyburn’s defense. As a frequent collaborator and friend to the senior congressman, Harrison highlighted some of the many things Clyburn has done during his time in office and why South Carolina would benefit from re-electing him. “I am one of Jim Clyburn’s constituents. My family is his constituents. This man has delivered for our communities for decades,” the At Our Table Podcast host wrote.

“From expanding broadband access to rural communities, to the Rural Energy Savings Program lowering energy bills, to the 10-20-30 initiative directing federal investment into persistently poor counties, to expanding community health centers in underserved areas. I don’t care how damn old he is. I care whether he actually delivers.”

🧵I am one of Jim Clyburn’s constituents. My family are his constituents.



This man has delivered for our communities for decades.



From expanding broadband access to rural communities, to the Rural Energy Savings Program lowering energy bills, to the 10-20-30 initiative… https://t.co/y1pN4NoTg5 — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) March 12, 2026

The conversation about term limits has come up numerous times, pushing back against the number of senior leaders who are pushing for reelection or still in office, like Sen. Bernie Sanders at 84 and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 76. Clyburn has even served with Pelosi and Hoyer for almost 20 years, according to The Hill. But there is still hope for the salt-and-pepper leaders.

Recently, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson secured the Democratic primary at 78 years old. “Seniority is how you get things done in Washington,” the senior congressman said after his victory.

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