News by Kandiss Edwards Rep. Jonathan Jackson Prays Trump “Do What Is Right” At Prayer Breakfast The Illinois congressman took the opportunity to remind those in the room, specifically Trump, about the core principles of Christianity.







Rep. Jonathan Jackson gave a pointed prayer for Donald Trump during the National Prayer Breakfast while he stood in silence.

On Feb. 5, Trump attended the long-running Washington D.C. event. Jackson took the opportunity to remind those in the room, specifically Trump, about the core principles of Christianity.

Jackson, a Democrat from Illinois, is the son of civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson.

In the name of Jesus, Jackson asked the president to begin to see the nation’s downward trajectory and take courageous action to fix it. He also suggested Trump has a diminished capacity to “do what is right” by praying for his “greater capacity” to do so.

“We pray for the future of this nation that you would lead this president into greater levels of compassion for your namesake. We pray that you will protect him from the iniquities of evil and that you would give him great clarity, courage, and a greater capacity to do what is right.”

Jackson also took the opportunity to reference the upheaval in Minneapolis, as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) has killed multiple residents.

“We pray that he would be mindful of the poor and that he would be invested in the alleviation and elevation and suffering happening on farms in the Midwest in the families preparing to bury their loved ones in Minneapolis, reminding him that all Americans are made in the image of God and that none of them are free unless all of us have our freedoms protected,” Jackson said.

wow — with Trump standing behind him, a man (not sure who he is) offers this prayer: "We pray that he would be mindful of the poor and that he would be invested in the alleviation of suffering happening in the families preparing to bury their loved ones in Minneapolis." pic.twitter.com/toJk9vIboF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2026

Trump showed no signs of having received the message as he stood by with little acknowledgement of Jackson’s words.

He appeared to bow his head and lightly sway as Jackson spoke. After the prayer concluded, Jackson and Trump shook hands and exchanged a few words.

The National Prayer Breakfast is a long-standing annual gathering that brings together political, religious and civic leaders for prayer and reflection. The event has been held every year since 1953 and typically includes remarks from members of Congress, clergy and invited guests.

At this year’s breakfast, other lawmakers also offered prayers and reflections. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) led a prayer for unity and national healing, though he continues to push for policies that separate Americans.

The annual breakfast takes place at the beginning of the congressional session and is overseen by the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, a nonprofit that coordinates the event in conjunction with a congressional steering committee. The foundation’s mission is to “foster spiritual fellowship and reflection among leaders.”

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Reaches New Low In Racism After Posting Video Depicting The Obamas As Apes