Trump Reaches New Low In Racism After Posting Video Depicting The Obamas As Apes

President Donald Trump is under extreme fire for posting a racist video of former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama as apes on his Truth Social platform.

The video was posted shortly before 9 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the latest attack on the Obamas, whom Trump has had a long-standing beef with since taking over the White House in 2016.

The clip, no longer than a few seconds, shows the heads of Barack and Michelle on the bodies of two animated apes, dancing in front of an animated jungle background to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

Prior to that moment, another video is shown continuing to push false claims related to voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Trump refuses to back down from his belief that the election was stolen from him—regardless of lack of evidence.

As the video started to go viral, the indicted president received a long list of criticism, calling the video disgusting, while others didn’t seem surprised, as Trump’s racist behavior isn’t new, or fake news.

Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) said it’s “where he’s most at home. That’s where he’s most comfortable.”

“Some folks still find Donald Trump’s behavior shocking. I do not. This is the man who built his political fortune by way of a vile campaign of birther lies and harassment against President Obama,” she wrote on X.

“Bigotry has been his brand since Day 1, and the wretched ‘yes’ men who surround him enabling or endorsing this conduct aren’t going to change that. As his scandals continue to escalate, and as he continues to lose the little lucidity that remains with him, I expect Donald to only retreat deeper into the sewers of racism and ignorance.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed the president’s behavior on social media and called on Republicans to “denounce this. Now.”

The timing of this attack may not be coincidental as Michelle Obama’s documentary, Becoming, has seen an uptick in support, while first lady Melania Trump’s documentary has seemingly tanked..

Of course, Trump’s team has already defended his behavior

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt released a statement saying, “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King.”

“Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public,” she said, according to Variety.

Social media users seem unmoved, given the president’s stance on certain races. But one pointed out that it’s simply Trump being upset over being on the losing end of a popularity contest. Barack Obama is considered one of the most likeable and popular U.S. leaders ever.

“One thing Trump will never get over is how popular Obama is and how he will never approach his glory,” @harlemj11 wrote. “When Obama gets an airport or train station in NYC, Trump will finally blow a gasket and stroke out for good.”

