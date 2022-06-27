 Hood Are Off: Rep. Mary Miller Calls Overturning of Roe v. Wade 'Historic Victory For White Life'

News

Hoods Are Off: Rep. Mary Miller Calls Overturning of Roe v. Wade ‘Historic Victory For White Life’

Photograph: Kate Munsch/Reuters

Republican Rep. Mary Miller is facing heavy criticism after she called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a “historic victory for white life” at a campaign rally Saturday night with former President Donald Trump.

NBC News reported on Trump’s rally, which gathered thousands of people in Mendon, Illinois, as Miller immediately drew backlash on social media.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Miller said, then raised her hands to lead the crowd in a cheering clap.

However, according to NPR, Miller’s campaign said she misspoke, describing the occasion as a “mishap” and a “stumble,” according to NPR.

“She very clearly meant to say ‘victory for Right to Life’ during her remarks,” said campaign spokesperson Isaiah Wartman, adding that she misread the prepared remarks at the rally Trump held for her. 

“To suggest that she is somehow not committed to defending all life is disgusting,” Wartman added.

Later, Miller tweeted: “I will always defend the RIGHT TO LIFE!”

Following Miller’s statement, social media was in an uproar. Users believed that the congresswoman elected in 2020 meant exactly what she said despite reading off of a prepared speech. Some even called the “misspoke” statement a “Freudian slip.” Others referenced the moment when Miller quoted Hitler in a speech.


