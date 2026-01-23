News by Sharelle B. McNair Georgia Governor Suspends Rep. Sharon Henderson Amid Unemployment Fraud Accusations While Henderson’s seat is up for reelection, it is unclear if she has plans to seek a fourth term given the accusations.







Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Democratic state Rep. Sharon Henderson from her duties after she faced accusations of fraud by collecting federal unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press reported.

A review commission felt the accusations against Henderson affected her ability to perform her civic duties for District 113. Kemp agreed and issued the suspension until her case is resolved — or her term expires in January 2027.

In a statement, Henderson’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, said his client is prepared to fight the charges and pushed back against the suspension. “We look forward to litigating this matter in court,” Griggs said.

“In America, every individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Henderson faced indictment in December 2025 on charges of theft of government funds and making false statements. The democratic lawmaker was accused of collecting $17,811 in unemployment benefits illegally; however, she pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

Following the indictment, Henderson spoke publicly on Facebook, saying, “I was extremely confused and shocked when I was told by FBI agents that I was being arrested,” Henderson wrote, according to The Covington News.

“All I could think was ‘what could I possibly have done?’ I was baffled. I have never been accused of any wrongdoing in my entire life. I’ve never had any legal issues, never been accused of any crime, and I have never been arrested. I am 67 years old. I would never do this or do anything illegal!”

But prosecutors are saying otherwise. Henderson allegedly falsely claimed benefits in 2019 as a substitute teacher for the Henry County school system, who was laid off.

However, prosecutors say the lawmaker hadn’t worked within the school system since 2018, and her contract included an acknowledgment that substitute teachers aren’t entitled to unemployment benefits. They also alleged she falsely claimed to have worked for the school system in 2019 and 2020, all while seeking benefits in 2020 and 2021.

Henderson’s suspension came just 24 hours after former state Rep. Karen Bennett pleaded guilty to accusations of making false statements to collect $13,940. Before she was charged, she resigned from the House.

While Henderson’s seat is up for reelection, it is unclear if she has plans to seek a fourth term, given the accusations. In the interim, Karla Daniels Hooper has expressed interest in securing her seat.

