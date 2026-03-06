News by Sharelle B. McNair Illinois Reparations Reports Puts The State’s ‘Harms’ Against Black Residents On Front Street ADCRC Chair Marvin Slaughter, Jr. said “confronting the truth of our state’s history is a necessary first step toward building a more equitable future."







A report from the Illinois state commission is shedding light on the state’s history of harm against Black residents in a new report, while hoping to implement reparations, Fox News reports.

The 294-page report, titled “Taking Account: A History of Racial Harm & Injustice Against Black Illinoisans,” was released Feb. 27 by the Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission (ADCRC). It described “first comprehensive, evidence-based” reporting by examining “how slavery and its vestiges produce historical harms and continue to generate inequities for Black Illinoisans.”

Out of “nine broad categories of harm,” the report was created to trace “racial injustice from colonial enslavement and early statehood through Reconstruction, Jim Crow, urban renewal, and mass incarceration” in addition to presenting “a thorough assessment of how slavery and its vestiges enabled the racial harms and injustices Black Illinoisans experienced historically” and present day.

ADCRC Chair Marvin Slaughter, Jr. said, “Confronting the truth of our state’s history is a necessary first step toward building a more equitable future. By grounding our work in historical evidence and the lived experiences of those who have experienced harm, we are laying the foundation for informed and meaningful reparative action,” he continued.

The conversation of reparations has been the focus of advocates for years, but has recently been highlighted as more conversations have occurred at the state level, especially in Illinois.

In 2025, the Reparations Committee in the town of Evanston announced that 44 Black residents who lived there between 1919 and 1969 would receive payments of $25,000 through its ongoing reparations initiative. As a way to cover housing costs, the funds come from $276,588 generated by the town’s real estate transfer tax, but city officials have noted the potential of funding it by taxing Delta-8 THC products to help keep the program alive.

However, the program is facing a lawsuit from the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, which claims it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In California, the state’s Black Caucus held Gov. Gavin Newsom accountable for falling short of his promise to issue reparations, but advocates aren’t letting the conversation die down.

“I think people get confused and caught up with the word ‘reparation,’” Cincinnati NAACP President David Whitehead said, according to WFMD.

“It’s restoring people that have been unfairly treated.”

Asheville, North Carolina’s mayor, Esther Manheimer, definitely understands the importance of pushing against complicated legal implications — in addition to blowback from the Trump administration. In a letter to Buncombe County, the Department of Justice threatened to investigate and take action if it approves recommendations from the Asheville-Buncombe Community Reparations Commission. “We have a difficult landscape with this administration, unfortunately,” Manheimer said.

“But we’re committed to the community to carry out the recommendations of the Reparations Commission.”

