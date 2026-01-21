White House Fuming Over Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Card On The Mall

The White House doesn’t seem too happy about the larger-than-life replica of a birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein, with a sexually suggestive drawing of a naked woman’s torso with what appears to be President Donald Trump’s signature, that was placed on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall, the Daily Beast reports.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Abigail Jackson released a statement pointing the finger at Democrats for the installation, made by the anonymous collective the Secret Handshake. “Kudos to these Trump Deranged Liberals for constantly inventing new ways to light Democrat donor money on fire by spreading fake news,” Jackson said while questioning when Democratic leaders with Epstein ties will be put on blast.

The 10-foot-tall replica appeared late Jan. 18, close to the United States Capitol, just days before Jan. 20 — which would have been the convicted sex offender’s 73rd birthday. A box of Sharpies was included with the installation, inviting tourists and visitors to sign the “card to the administration,” which seemed to feature negative messages.

“Happy Birthday To A ‘Terrific Guy!,” the mock card read, according to the New York Times, a reference to Trump’s 2002 description of the disgraced financier. The other side features a drawing of a female torso, with “Donald” written just below the waist and the cryptic message, “may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump has repeatedly denied writing, drawing, or having anything to do with the note, despite his very distinctive signature at the bottom. The president once sued The Wall Street Journal and its parent companies for bringing the card to light.

Some may look at the card as a shot at lawmakers for failure to release all the Epstein files, which they had a duty to do in 30 days under the bi-partisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law Nov. 19. Spouting duties of being transparent, the Department of Justice, whose director Pam Bondi once said the files did not exist, disappointed the American people by disclosing only a fraction of the documents.

While the White House may hope people forget about it, others are celebrating the artists for keeping their foot on Trump’s neck and keeping the issue front and center.

“Looking forward to your jail sentence, DJT!” one card message read, while another said, “The people will rise. We already are.”

Susan Fritz, a D.C. resident, said she likes how the artists “didn’t have to make anything up.” “They just had to blow it up and put it out here,” the 61-year-old said.

This isn’t the first time the Secret Handshake has reminded the people of Trump’s alleged relationship with Epstein in a very public and bold way. In September 2025, in honor of “Friendship Month,” a 12-foot bronze statue painted in Trump’s likeness appeared in the same spot, depicting Trump and Epstein holding hands and skipping.

Of course, even with a permit, it wasn’t long before the statue was pulled by U.S. Park Police, pushing complaints of censorship.

