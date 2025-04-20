News by Mary Spiller Concerning Report Finds ‘Over Policing’ Of Black Parents In NYC Children’s Services Investigations The report found that although Black and Hispanic people make up around 50% of NYC's population, they account for over 80% of child welfare investigations.







A concerning new report found that New York City’s child welfare investigations are disproportionately targeting low-income Black and Hispanic families. It outlines the ripple effect of causing parents to be denied employment or even lose the current jobs they already have, making it more difficult to take care of their families and compounding the effects of hardships from the Administration Of Children’s Services.

The study was conducted by Legal Services NYC, and the advocacy group sorted through droves of data from the city’s Administration for Children’s Services beginning from January 2020 through July 2022.

The group shared their findings with The Gothamist, which reported that while Black and Hispanic New Yorkers make up only 48% of the city population, they account for 81% of child welfare investigations.

In 2022 alone, over 70% of the reports in which investigations found enough evidence to substantiate the allegations were categorized as neglect.

The consequences of these substantiated investigations, which are often caused by a lack of food, clothing, or stable housing, can cause even more difficulties for parents to get onto their feet.

The cases that are marked as credible show up on parent’s employer background checks for up to 8 years after the report.

Outspoken advocates have described the ACS as investigating “neglect” and punishing families for being poor.

Washcarina Martinez Alonzo, a senior staff attorney with Legal Services NYC, said, “There’s an over-policing now that’s occurring that is disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic folks in New York City and survivors of domestic violence.”

The ACS, the group that conducts all of NYC’s child welfare investigation, has come out to announce that they are actively working to reduce racial disparities in the process through alternative avenues of reporting.

The ACS is encouraging more people to turn to calling city support lines instead of calling the state abuse hotline so that the ACS can assist families in getting access to the resources they need rather than having to conduct mandatory investigations in a disproportionate number of Black and Hispanic families.

The support line works in partnership with schools to help families with high needs connect with social workers instead of the ACS.

Marisa Kaufman, an ACS spokesperson, said, “Through methods like decreasing unnecessary child welfare involvement and promoting supportive services that better stabilize families, we work to reduce both the racial disparities within the child welfare system and the number of families unnecessarily impacted by the child welfare system.”

“We look forward to reviewing the report once it’s made public, and we will always continue to listen, learn,, and evolve our critical work to uplift New York’s children.”

The law currently states that the ACS is required to respond to reports of neglect they receive from the state with an investigation, even if the reports are made completely anonymously.

The recent report has spurred advocates against ACS’s current practices to call for New York lawmakers to ban anonymized Reporting of child abuse allegations and to put in place protections for parents to be better informed on what their rights are before ACS investigators are allowed into their homes.

”Anybody can make this call. Your neighbor can make this call. Your landlord can make this call. Your abusive ex can make this call. Anybody can make it,” One of these advocates said.

“They don’t ask for the information of the folks making the report, and suddenly you get child welfare involvement in your life.”

Executive director of a nonprofit advocate group, Joyce McMillan, pointed out that complaints that can prompt an ACS investigation are usually “lack of sufficient food in the home, using candles instead of electricity because they can’t afford to keep the lights on, or a crowded home” — masking poverty as neglect.

McMillan stated, “Once a family is investigated they’re at risk of being separated. What most families need, she said, is a little more support and money.”

