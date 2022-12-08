Reporter Retracts Claims Van Jones Apologized For Black Community’s ‘Silence’ To Ye’s Hitler Comments

A Jewish reporter took to Twitter to retract claims he made several days ago that CNN commentator Van Jones apologized to the Jewish community for the Black community being silent in response to Ye’s troubling Hitler comments.

Jones was the keynote speaker earlier this week for a dinner in New York City presented by the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York. A controversy ensued when Jacob Kornbluh, a senior political reporter for the Jewish publication The Forward, posted that Jones had apologized for the “silence of” the Black community for not admonishing the rhetoric that Ye had displayed in a recent interview.

On the right-wing program Infowars, Ye said he loved Hitler and that the Jewish community should forgive the racist German leader for his atrocities against Jewish people in Germany.



He posted a photo of Jones’ speech on Twitter.