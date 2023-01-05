Republican Congressman Who Lied About His Race Posted Racist Memes of Obamas

George Santos has been under fire for the series of outlandish lies he’s been caught telling in the wake of being elected to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

Santos, 34, is facing an internal investigation by the Republican party for actions that incoming chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) deemed a “disgrace,” as noted by The New York Post. In addition to federal, state, and local authorities looking into potential criminal wrongdoing by Santos, the Long Island Republican is facing scrutiny for the lies he’s told.

Among the lies include his claim that he attended the elite Horace Mann private school, something a school spokesperson said there is “no evidence” of. Santos also falsely claimed to have gone to Baruch College and New York University, a lie he admitted to and claimed to be “embarrassed” about telling.

Santos also admitted to lying about previously working at the banks Citigroup or Goldman Sachs, The Independent reported. Instead, Santos claims to have worked for the banks through a third party he has yet to provide proof of.

He did own the firm that he launched in March 2021, which raked in millions in a matter of months before closing in 2022 due to having no paperwork. With no college degrees to his name or accreditation from working with reputable financial institutions, many have wondered how Santos was able to make so much money through his short-lived firm.

But if those lies aren’t enough, an old Instagram post is highlighting Santos’ racist ties. A screenshot shared on Twitter shows one of Santos’ Instagram posts from 2014 where he posted a meme that made Barack and Michelle Obama appear as apes.

George Santos is keeping it classy by posting Barack and Michelle Obama photoshopped as monkeys. pic.twitter.com/wyDzpmwR2W — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) December 29, 2022

The racist meme is just another addition to the long list of offenses allegedly committed by Santos. He’s also accused of lying about being a Jewish descendant of grandparents who fled the Holocaust, running a charity, owning real estate, identifying as homosexual, and, perhaps most bizarre, his mother having died twice, once in 9/11 and again in December 2016.

Amid all the lies coming to light, Santos refuses to step down and has continued to show up to Congress to participate in the new Republican-controlled House.